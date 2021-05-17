Sydney Huwe came up to the plate with runners in scoring position in the third and fifth innings. Both times the Chaska clean-up hitter came through with runs batted in.
So with an open base in the bottom of the seventh inning, a 5-4 game, Eden Prairie elected to intentional walk Huwe and pitch to Kendall Karrmann.
The way the Chaska softball team has been hitting one through five in the batting order this year, it was pick your poison for the Eagles.
Karrmann's walk-off double plated two runs as Chaska defeated Eden Prairie 6-5 on May 12. It was the third game in three days for the Hawks, which are now 10-6 into the final two weeks of the regular season.
"It's been a lot of fun. I think the most important part is our team chemistry is still there. It was hard not having that time together last season. It feels like we have this whole new team. We have a lot of freshmen, a lot of underclassmen that are contributing. Winning has just been the bonus part," Huwe, one of four seniors on the roster, said.
Chaska last won 10 games in 2016-17, ironically the last time the Hawks beat Eden Prairie before this season.
"Winning that game, it felt like the best thing in the world. It's awesome to compete with them. We haven't always had much success against them," Huwe said.
Chaska fell behind 4-0 against Eden Prairie before scoring three runs in the third inning. Huwe's RBI-double and Karrmann's two-run single pulled the Hawks back into the game at 4-3.
Chaska added a run in the fifth inning at 5-4 on a Huwe RBI-fielder's choice.
Medora Rylee, 3-for-4 in the game, started the seventh-inning rally down a run, moving up on an Emma Harr sacrifice bunt. Following an Ally Florek single and intentional walk to Huwe to load the bases, Karrmann delivered with the double for the win.
"We just work together really well," said Huwe of the line-up. "Medora sets the pace at the top of the order and we have girls that are doing a great job throughout the line-up. For some, this is their varsity debut. They're making their mark in the field, at the plate. They are all really growing."
Earlier this season Chaska won six straight games, topping Class AA second-ranked Maple Lake and beating Hopkins and Wayzata from the Lake Conference.
The Hawks have won four of the last six games as well, including a one-hit shutout from senior Maria Aberle in her varsity debut against Bloomington Kennedy on May 10.
Chaska was able to score three runs in the fifth to earn Aberle, who was not charged with an earned run, the victory. Aberle went the distance, throwing a 71-pitch complete game with one hit allowed, no walks and a seventh-inning strikeout.
Chaska's top four batters in the line-up, seniors Rylee and Harr, junior Ally Florek and Huwe, combined for seven of the team's nine hits and all seven runs scored.
"When our bats are going, the top of the lineup is hot, and we're rolling through the line-up with strong offense, it's a great feeling. I think when we came into the season our main goal was to come in and have fun and play. Now we're thinking more. We're thinking we can make a run at the section tournament, go as far as we can," Huwe said.
PLAY HER ANYWHERE ON THE FIELD
Huwe is the perfect example of an utility player. She grew up playing in the middle infield at shortstop and second base as well as catching, a position she started her freshman year at on the JV team.
When she was called up to varsity, Huwe took over center field. Last year the plan was to play second base opposite 2020 senior Lindsay Moore. This year she's been the team's infield captain at shortstop.
"It's been a lot of fun finding my wits there. The team has made it pretty easy on me. They are so encouraging. I love having Ally at third base and Payton (Nicholas) next to me at second base. They both do such a great job fielding and communicating with me," Huwe said.
That versatility will come in handy next year for Huwe, who is set to join the Minnesota-Crookston program, a Division II team that plays in the Northern Sun Conference.
"I'm really looking forward to a great four years. I'm most excited to be continuing softball in a competitive program; getting an opportunity to improve and help my team all four years," Huwe said.
One of her deciding factors came in a conversation with second-year head coach Travis Owen. In his first year he led the Golden Eagles to a program-record 13 wins.
"The coach just had the best excitement for building up the program. Really growing it to be successful. I'm excited to be a part of that," she said.
Chaska, which plays its final home game on Tuesday, May 18, against Benilde-St. Margaret, closes out the regular season at Edina (May 19), at Buffalo (May 25) and at Chanhassen (May 27).
The Section 2AAAA playoffs begin the first week in June.