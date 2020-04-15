Max Lakosky, Zechariah Rathe and Hunter Holcomb would do anything right now to be on the field, among nearly 20 varsity regulars returning for the Chanhassen boys lacrosse team.
On Wednesday, April 15, the trio should have been up on stage at the Chanhassen High School Theater, signing National Letters of Intent together. These words, by head coach Jon Junker, should have been in person.
"Congrats Hunter! This is something you earned and should be proud of! You have made an impact on our team and me as a coach. Can’t begin to describe how much I (and the other members of the coaching staff) wish we were out there with you and the others right now. Hopefully soon!"
"Congrats Max! You earned this big guy! I’ve loved to see your dedication over the years, fighting through injuries and setbacks, to reach our goals and aid in the direction of our program. Definitely have carried on with the tradition of defensive leadership and mentoring!"
Congrats Riah! I’m so happy you are going to continue playing at the next level. Lewis is going to be a good fit for you and I am excited to see you grasp the opportunity. You’ve been a great leader and captain for our defense. Your passion is contagious and it’s impacted me and our program."
The COVID-19 pandemic is robbing them of all of this.
Chanhassen, coming off back-to-back section championship runner-up finishes, was on paper one of the teams to beat in Section 2 and across the state along with Eden Prairie.
Players and coaches, in all spring sports, wait and see if there will be any games to play.
"I'm missing it a lot. It's just starting to hit me. For a while there, it felt so surreal," Holcomb said. "Today, with signing day, I remember every year I'd go, watch the seniors signing, and I wanted that to be me. I was excited to have my buddies be there with me. What Mr. (Cullen) Bahn did with the video, with the stuff on Twitter, it was awesome."
"All of the guys on the team had high expectations after showing what we had last year. We missed a couple of captain practices, but we all thought there would be a season. We were supposed to play Eagan last night. That's when it really started to hit hard," Rathe said. "A lot of the guys, I think 13, are seniors, so this is the season we were really looking forward to."
THE WALL
Parker Wolff was a standout goaltender in 2017 and 2018, winning 24 games in 30 starts. His save percentage of 75 in his senior year was among tops in the state.
When he graduated, an enormous hole was left between the pipes. Or at least that's what some figured.
Enter Rathe.
After posting seven wins in the regular season, it was the playoffs, with wins over Orono and defending champion Minnetonka, in which he made a career-high 26 saves, where he shined. He had a save percentage near 80.
"I went into the season, I knew I had big shoes to fill. Parker was a big inspirition to me. Like a brother. I took his number, 22. As the season went on, I started to make a couple of saves each game that I shouldn't be and that really changed me. Changed how I started to train. A true style of play came out," said Rathe, who was driving 30 minutes each way from Belle Plaine to Chanhassen High School as an open-enroller.
It was last season in a 22-save performance against Benilde-St. Margaret where Lewis College coach Joe Perruzzi saw Rathe for the first time. At an all-star game at a camp at Air Force is where they connected and Rathe started down the path to playing for the Flyers, a Division II program in Illinois.
"I didn't know of Lewis of all. I visited, met some of the guys, and I knew it was the right program, the right school for me for academics, lacrosse, everything," Rathe said. His plan of study is machine learning and artificial intelligence.
Lewis College was a first-year program with all freshmen this spring. Their first game was a win. Their next game Rathe will be suited up.
"It's a new coaching staff, but they've been in other programs. They know their stuff. It's an all-around great group of guys. There are at least five guys from Minnesota. Most of the team is from the Midwest, which I like. I really just want to be a part of something that is heading in the right direction. I'm excited to be a part of the program," Rathe said.
THE SCORER
Hunter Holcomb never expected to be in the starting line-up as a sophomore in 2018. Yet there he was.
He was third on the team with 25 goals and 18 assists, including 16 points in three post-season matches.
"I gained a ton of confidence that season. I think I did pretty well. I took how I was playing into the summer, with my club team, and I definitely saw myself as the type of player that could play in college," Holcomb said.
It was at one of his summer showcases in 2018 where he first met the coach at Colorado Mesa University. The Mavs are one of the premier Division II programs in the country.
One of Holcomb's youth coaches in C3, Flynn Ernst, a Chaska High School graduate, was a senior for Colorado Mesa this season. It was through a conversation about Ernst where Holcomb connected with Coach Vince Smith.
Holcomb, coming off a 26-goal, 25-assist junior season in 2019, both team-bests, committed to Colorado Mesa last September.
"Honestly from what I've heard, what I've seen in watching games in person and on TV, it's a lot faster. I think about from my C3 days to high school to college, the speed of the games gets faster. The guys are much stronger, much bigger, so I need to continue to be in the weight room and working hard," Holcomb said.
LARGE SIGNING CLASS
In total, eight Storm student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent April 15, including standout lacrosse player Lakosky, who will play at Division I Canisius College in Buffalo, New York.
Lakosky, who has plans to join the Army and pursing a career in federal law enforcement, listed his most memorable high school lacrosse moment as beating Minnetonka 6-5 in last season's section semifinals.
Other Storm athletes to sign were:
Olivia Rinzel: Girls Hockey, Union College
2019-20 Stats -- Nine wins, 2.59 goals against average, 91.4 save percentage, two shutouts
Emily Miner: Girls Swimming, Minnesota State-Moorhead
Miner, a standout butterfly swimmer, plans to study special education or elementary education
Tricia Hemann: Girls Golf, Wayne State
Member of the 2019 Class 3A State Champion Storm
Zach Long: Boys Cross Country/Track and Field, North Dakota
Standout distance runner for five seasons; four-time state qualifier
Coach Andy Powell: "This young man is the model of dedication and perseverance. His success on the course and track for the Storm will be admired for years to come. UND is getting a great student-athlete."
Nick Scheller: Boys Cross Country/Track and Field, Air Force Academy
Nike Cross Heartland Regional champion, Class 2A State Cross Country runner-up
Coach Andy Powell: "So proud of all this young man has accomplished and for his future service to our country as a student-athlete at the US Air Force Academy. His legacy is secure and will serve as an inspiration for all who follow."