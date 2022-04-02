Dennis Draughn is looking to bring a culture shift to the Chaska softball program.
Draughn takes a team that went 13-10 overall last year, including 6-5 in the Metro West Conference. The Hawks have five returning starters and three captains in seniors Ally Florek, Payton Nicholas and Kendall Karrman.
"We have a lot of things to be excited about this year," Draughn said. "I think the shift in culture that we are implementing will help us showcase the talent we have coming back and new talent coming. We have very high expectations for this season.
"My philosophy as a coach is to inspire student athletes to learn how to persevere through adversity with a commitment to understanding the meaning of loyalty, honor and passion for each other," Draughn added. "This derives from my experience in the military as an infantry soldier in the Minnesota Army National Guard, along with coaching club softball and high school for programs throughout the Twin Cities.
"I believe in hard work and in pushing players to reach their highest level of competition by becoming scholars of the game. One of the most exciting things for me is that our players are very dedicated and they all play softball year round with various competitive club programs throughout the twin cities."
It's been a while since Chaska qualified for state. In 2007, the Hawks were the Class 3A runner-up. The team's only other state appearance was in 2006.
Softball went to four classes in 2016. Section 2AAAA is strong with the likes of Chanhassen, Shakopee, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Bloomington Jefferson, Prior Lake and Waconia in the field with the Hawks.
Chanhassen is the defending champion, having won four of the last six section crowns. Shakopee won in 2018 and Eden Prairie was the champ in 2019.
There was no softball season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Florek is entering her fifth varsity season for the Hawks. She was all-conference last year playing third base. Nicholas returns to second base, while Karrman is back at first base and will also pitch.
Senior McKenna Toltzman will also be a starter for Chaska, while senior Lindsey Dolan returns to the outfield.
Others expected to contribute to the team are sophomores Ann Swigart, Grace Swigart, Corina Coppersmith, Mackenzie Hill and Lauren Olsen and ninth-grader Madi Botz.
"We have a talented and competitive group of athletes who understand our team attitude, enthusiasm and work ethic will determine how successful we are on the field," Draughn said.
Chaska has just a 3-10 playoff record since softball went to four classes, including going 1-2 last spring.
The Hawks open the this season playing four straight Section 2AAAA teams — at Eden Prairie April 11, at Bloomington Jefferson April 13, home to Minnetonka April 14 and home to Waconia April 20.
Chaska's two Metro Conference games with Chanhassen are April 29 at home and then on the road to end the regular season May 20.
This year's section tourney will start May 24 with the quarterfinals. The title game is set for June 2 and the entire tourney will be played at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
The Class 4A state tourney will be June 9-10 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato. Rosemount is the defending champion.