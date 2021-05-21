Southwest Christian-Richfield boys hockey formally announced Nick Heiberg as the team's head varsity coach for the 2021-2022 season. Heiberg was co-associate head coach with the Stars in 2021.
Heiberg has coached hockey for 17 years, 12 of those as a head coach.
"Coach Heiberg led all aspects of coaching last year, guiding the Stars to its most successful season in program history. The Stars finished the shortened season with a record of 11-6 and secured the three-seed in the competitive Section 2A playoffs," Southwest Christian High School athletic director Darin Keizer said.
Larry Olimb, a former Minnesota Mr. Hockey winner, Golden Gopher, and assistant coach last season for Stars hockey, said of Heiberg: "I enjoyed coaching at Southwest Christian-Richfield with Coach Heiberg. I learned a great deal about coaching at the high school level and am excited about the continued momentum for the future. Nick is a wonderful example for my son and his teammates and we are blessed to have him leading the way."
Olimb will continue his involvement as an advisor to the program.
"Coach Heiberg has the perfect balance between connecting with his players and pushing them to their limits. I am confident that he will take this program to the next level," junior captain Brody Hardacre said.
Southwest Christian and Richfield High School formed a hockey co-op in the summer of 2016. The program has grown consistently in numbers and competitive position each year and anticipates continued success and team achievements under Heiberg.
Former head coach Erik Westrum, a co-associate head coach in 2021, has taken the head coach job at Holy Family Catholic in Victoria.
"We want to thank Erik Westrum for his involvement the past four years," Keizer said.