Chaska/Chanhassen
Head Coach: David Paulson
Top returners: Ben Scheller, Bennett Adams, Ellen Adams, Anika Sather
Season outlook: "The Storm Hawks are looking to repeat as both boys and girls conference champions. Winning the conference has become a standard expectation. The boys team graduated several top seniors, but is returning three all-conference skiers (senior captains Scheller and Sam Wilmot, and freshman Adams) and the girls team returns five all-conference skiers (senior captains Adams, Sather and Grace Stroh as well as senior Meghan Pierson and junior Izzy Roemer). Both boys and girls teams will face strong competition from Bloomington and Saint Louis Park, but are hoping to capture two more conference titles. Over 60 skiers have come out for the team, with 12 first-year skiers joining this year," Paulson said.
Team effort: "As the head Nordic coach, I am wonderfully blessed to have three fantastic assistant coaches who are dedicated to the skiers and the sport. Ann Alberg, Tamrara Sather and Eric Adams prove their value to the program many times every day. Wish us the best as we do our best to become excellent cross country skiers. We are confident that next year, we will be better skiers and better people for the way we managed our own healthy behavior and our careful focus on training and technique," Paulson said.
Season focus: "Our primary focus is on keeping every skier healthy through this pandemic and through our ski season. Our secondary focus is to have a great time celebrating winter on skis. And of course, we want this season to be a successful season. We will be racing, even with wet soggy masks during practice and during our races. We are fortunate to have wonderful, bright, talented, and motivated kids on our ski team. We want them to challenge themselves and fall in love with Minnesota winters and know that they can always enjoy the coldest of days floating over snow in a wonderfully healthy sport," the coach said.
Holy Family Catholic
Head Coach: Nathan Kennedy
Captains: Mary Furlong, Kenzie Pavelka, Aidan O'Donnell, Patrick Ricky, and Owen Lund.
Season goals: "Continue the tradition of our ski team being a great place to learn a very fun life-long sport. Stay healthy, show kindness and become the best skiers we can," Kennedy said.
First week of practice reaction: "What an incredible group of skiers we have on our team; lots of new kids learning the sport for the first time! They are ready to be back and willing to do what they need to do to have a fun and safe season," the coach said.
Minnetonka
Head Coach: Sean Kern
Captains: Boys – Hari Chidambaram, AJ Hemink, Austin Hunter, and Antonio Muniz. Girls – Eleanor Dolan, Carmen Lineer, Emmarie Raby, and Greta Weeks.
Season outlook: Kern said the boys team hopes to retain the Lake Conference title and qualify for state as a team, while the girls team hopes to make a run for the Lake Conference title and qualify individuals for state. "Both teams hope to continue building depth through the program, improving the skiing of all individuals all the way down to the JV2 level. Our program-wide goal is always to build the physical and mental attitudes to excel in all areas of life through the sport of Nordic skiing," Kern said.
Back on course: "We had a fantastic first week of practice. Athletes were putting in a significant amount of work on their own before season start, so we were able to focus in on technical improvements to build strong foundational habits. The pod system works well with our team structure, and we have a fantastic staff of coaches on board this season to provide our athletes with an excellent experience. We’re looking forward to testing our skills in our first race this week, and are excited for a great season!" the coach said.