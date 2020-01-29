Through the morning Skate event of the Metro West Conference Nordic Ski Championships, Chaska/Chanhassen was 14 points out of first place in third place in the girls standings.
The gap was just three points and one position for the Storm Hawks boys' team.
The afternoon Classic race saw Chaska/Chanhassen rally. With four of the top-nine Classic times, the girls team moved up the standings, scoring 268, ahead of Bloomington (263) and St. Louis Park (257).
It was the same story with the boys. Four skiers in the top nine in Classic pushed Chaska/Chanhassen ahead of Bloomington 272-264 with St. Louis Park in third at 237.
It was the fifth conference title in six years for the Chaska/Chanhassen girls and third in a row for the boys team.
Seniors Nick Scheller and Derek Wendland were second and third in pursuit, overall 10K times of 26:39.6 and 27:31.7. Junior Ben Scheller (28:46.6) and senior Zach Long (29:06.1) were eighth and ninth.
Bennett Adams (29:23.2) and Sam Wilmot (29:45.3) were 11th and 13th.
Senior Lillian Halvorson moved up four positions in pursuit, placing fifth overall in 34:17.5 to lead Chaska/Chanhassen.
Junior Anika Sather (34.22.3), sophomore Isabella Roemer (34:29.9) and junior Ellen Adams (34:31.2) were fifth through eighth. Adams edged a Bloomington Jefferson skier by seven-tenths of a second, moving up from 12th to eighth with the four-fastest Classic time of 17:49.2.
Meghan Pierson (35:55.5) and Grace Stroh (36:25.5) were 11th and 15.
Chaska/Chanhassen competes at the Section 2 Meet at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis on Monday, Feb. 3.