Eight innings down, Alex Schneider and Shakopee were in total control with a 4-0 lead in the Region 3B playoff opener Aug. 1.
But with a change in pitcher came a change in fortune for the Chaska Cubs.
The fourth seed, playing a "home game" at Poppitz Field in Victoria with Athletic Field preparing for this month's State Amateur Baseball Tournament, scored seven times with two outs, including a walk-off home run from JT Canakes in a 7-4 win.
Canakes' no-doubter came on a second 3-2 pitch from Shakopee reliever Zach Henderson.
Chaska loaded the bases with singles from Brad Worm and Casey Garven with Charlie Dardis reaching base on an error. Following a two-out bases loaded walk to Justin Johnson for the first run, hits from Tyler Polster and Steve Edlefsen tied the game at four.
The winning run at second base, Canakes, falling behind 1-2 in the count, worked to full before unloading on a 3-2 fastball over the right-field fence onto County Road 18.
Chaska's line-up, ravaged by injuries and school departures, saw an infield of Justin Johnson, Casey Garven, Steve Edlefsen, Brad Worm, and Tyler Polster. Take out Polster, a 15-year veteran with the Cubs, and the rest of the infield resembled the 35-and-over Chaska Diamonds.
It was Chaska's veterans that led the way offensively, with Garven and Polster collecting three hits each, while Edlefsen had two hits, including the game-tying two-run single.
Another of Chaska's veterans, Pete Ohnsorg, worked two scoreless innings for the win after Shakopee took a 3-0 lead off Cubs starter Ryan Rodriguez, adding a fourth run with an inherited runner in the eighth inning.
Chaska was set to meet top seed Chanhassen in a state qualifying game on Tuesday, Aug. 3. A loss would force a losers bracket qualification game against the winner of Prior Lake and Eagan on Friday, Aug. 6.
SHUTOUT WINS
Tommy Thompson allowed one hit with seven strikeouts over six innings as top seed Chanhassen defeated Excelsior 14-0 in the playoff opener Aug. 1.
The Red Birds scored in four of the first five at-bats, including seven runs in the fourth inning.
Justin Arnold (four RBIs), Justin Anderson (3 RBIs), Brandon Arnold and Aaron Kloeppner (2 RBIs each) led the Chanhassen offense.
Victoria, the No. 2 seed in Region 3B, also opened the playoffs with an 8-0 shutout over Prior Lake. Riley Sweeney allowed just two hits with 11 strikeouts in the complete game.
Jon Leighton plated four runs with a triple and double with Hunter Even adding three RBIs on two hits, including a double for Victoria. Nick Olmscheid was also 2-for-4 with two runs scored, while Matt Dolan crossed home plate three times.