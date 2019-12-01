All photos by Andrea Friederick Dodds
State Championship: Chaska vs St. Thomas Academy
Stevo Klotz with a fourth-down tackle for Chaska, ending a promising drive for St. Thomas Academy.
Stevo Klotz (8) follows the lead block of Max Lommel (52) and Matt Kuntz (10) with blocks from Marcus Holasek (45) and Spencer Goetz (44).
A Chaska group tackle of St. Thomas Academy's Danny McFadden. In the play were Michael Brown (22), Nick Stanger (9), Stevo Klotz (8), Ben Cour…
Chaska's Adam Ouska races up from his safety position to stop St. Thomas Academy running back Danny McFadden in open space.
Nick Stanger trips up the St. Thomas Academy quarterback behind the line of scrimmage for a short loss.
A strong effort from the Chaska line with Eric Spielberger (54), Max Lommel (52) and Hunter Brackee (70).
A deep throw to Colden Dodds is just beyond his reach in the fourth quarter for Chaska.
The scene of the visitors side -- Chaska's crowd -- at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 30 for the Class 5A State Football Championship.
The Chaska coaching staff watches as Colden Dodds pulls in a catch, taking the Hawks down to the 11-yard line with 90 seconds remaining.
Colden Dodds, locked up with the cornerback, reaches back to try and catch the go-ahead touchdown late in regulation down 7-3.
Max Lommel (52) and Hunter Brackee (70) double team a St. Thomas Academy rusher to give Chaska quarterback Grif Wurtz a chance to throw.
A targeting call on a St. Thomas Academy player (8) results in a penalty flag and a hurt teammate.
Spencer Goetz (44), Marcus Holasek (45) and Max Lommel (52) react to a Stevo Klotz go-ahead touchdown in the final minute.
A host of Chaska players -- Nic Snuggerud (6), Ben Courneya (3), Adam Ouska (25), and Michael Brown (22) -- defend the final play for St. Thom…
Chaska senior Gabe Kinneman hugs linebackers coach Marty Schmitz following a championship win.
Todd Meisel, on the coaching staff with Kevin Brown for the past decade, celebrates following a 10-7 Prep Bowl victory.
Grif Wurtz starts the championship celebration following the final play for Chaska in a 10-7 win over St. Thomas Academy.
Receiver crew Patrick Fontaine (23), Colden Doos 92), Nic Snuggerud (6), Ethan Bachmann (19), and Jamal Akons (14).