All photos by Andrea Friederick Dodds

State Championship: Chaska vs St. Thomas Academy

Stevo Klotz

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Stevo Klotz with a fourth-down tackle for Chaska, ending a promising drive for St. Thomas Academy.

Grif Wurtz

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Chaska quarterback Grif Wurtz is met by a pair of St. Thomas Academy defenders.

Marcus Holasek

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Marcus Holasek rumbles for a first-down for Chaska in a fourth-quarter drive.

Stevo Klotz

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Stevo Klotz (8) follows the lead block of Max Lommel (52)  and Matt Kuntz (10) with blocks from Marcus Holasek (45) and Spencer Goetz (44).

Chaska Defense

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

A Chaska group tackle of St. Thomas Academy's Danny McFadden. In the play were Michael Brown (22), Nick Stanger (9), Stevo Klotz (8), Ben Cour…

Adam Ouska

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Chaska's Adam Ouska races up from his safety position to stop St. Thomas Academy running back Danny McFadden in open space.

Nick Stanger

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Nick Stanger trips up the St. Thomas Academy quarterback behind the line of scrimmage for a short loss.

Offensive Line

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

A strong effort from the Chaska line with Eric Spielberger (54), Max Lommel (52) and Hunter Brackee (70).

Colden Dodds

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

A deep throw to Colden Dodds is just beyond his reach in the fourth quarter for Chaska.

Chaska Crowd

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

The scene of the visitors side -- Chaska's crowd -- at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 30 for the Class 5A State Football Championship.

Colden Dodds

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

The Chaska coaching staff watches as Colden Dodds pulls in a catch, taking the Hawks down to the 11-yard line with 90 seconds remaining.

Colden Dodds

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Colden Dodds, locked up with the cornerback, reaches back to try and catch the go-ahead touchdown late in regulation down 7-3.

Colden Dodds

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Colden Dodds reaches back at the bouncing ball.

Colden Dodds

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Colden Dodds gets a hand on the ball, a near touchdown catch.

Colden Dodds

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

The ball slips away from Colden Dodds, a near-miss for a go-ahead touchdown.

Max Lommel-Hunter Brackee

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Max Lommel (52) and Hunter Brackee (70) double team a St. Thomas Academy rusher to give Chaska quarterback Grif Wurtz a chance to throw.

Targeting Flag

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

A targeting call on a St. Thomas Academy player (8) results in a penalty flag and a hurt teammate.

Touchdown

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Spencer Goetz (44), Marcus Holasek (45) and Max Lommel (52) react to a Stevo Klotz go-ahead touchdown in the final minute.

Logan Anderson

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Logan Anderson pumps up the crowd on the final drive for St. Thomas Academy.

Final Play

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

A host of Chaska players -- Nic Snuggerud (6), Ben Courneya (3), Adam Ouska (25), and Michael Brown (22) -- defend the final play for St. Thom…

Gabe Kinneman

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Chaska senior Gabe Kinneman hugs linebackers coach Marty Schmitz following a championship win.

Todd Meisel

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Todd Meisel, on the coaching staff with Kevin Brown for the past decade, celebrates following a 10-7 Prep Bowl victory.

Celebration Time

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Grif Wurtz starts the championship celebration following the final play for Chaska in a 10-7 win over St. Thomas Academy.

Logan Anderson

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Chaska senior Logan Anderson receives the Most Valuable Teammate award.

Rush the Students

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Here comes the trophy, Chaska Superfans!

Grif Wurtz

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

The "Lambeau Leap" of sorts for Chaska captain Grif Wurtz (7).

Michael Brown

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Michael Brown with a little kiss for the state championship trophy.

O Line

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Max Lommel (52), Eric Spielberger (54), Sam Larson (67), and Hunter Brackee (70).

Receivers

  • Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds

Receiver crew Patrick Fontaine (23), Colden Doos 92), Nic Snuggerud (6), Ethan Bachmann (19), and Jamal Akons (14).

