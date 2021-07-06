Home sweet home thus far for the Chaska Cubs, which sport a 9-4 record at Athletic Park through July 5.
The Cubs, 13-7 overall, have won five games in a row, allowing three total runs in victories over Burnsville (7-1), Prior Lake (4-1), Eagan (4-0), Carver (15-1), and Class A Metro Knights (5-0).
"Some of the losses early on, you're waiting for guys like Mac Borns, Grif Wurtz, Charlie Dardis, to come back from college. Now that we have our full roster, everyone is starting to get more comfortable in their role," Chaska captain Drake Kilber said. "We'd have to cancel a game and then maybe we wouldn't have a game for a week and it was tough getting going. Now I think we're feeling like ourselves again."
How is Chaska getting it done of late? Simple answer is pitching, though Kilber is quick to point out the infield behind him is making it look easy for ground-ball pitchers like himself and Pete Ohnsorg.
Kilber spun a seven-hitter, finishing with 13 strikeouts against Prior Lake on June 25. Ohnsorg backed it up with a 5-hit complete game effort on June 27 against Eagan.
Ryan Rodriguez shut down Carver with eight strikeouts in a seven-inning 14-run win on June 29 before Charlie Dardis did something no other team had done this summer against the Metro Knights; hold them scoreless.
The Cubs left-hander allowed just one hit through eight innings in the win.
"The nice thing right now with our starting pitchers is we're getting eight, nine innings most times out. It makes it a little easier to figure out things on the back end when you're getting the starts like we are," Kilber said.
Chaska's line-up is fairly intact from a state tournament appearance in 2020.
With University of Minnesota catcher Riley Swenson playing in the Northwoods League for the Lakeshore Chinooks in Wisconsin, former Eden Prairie standout Matt Halloran, a Gopher alumni as well, is back in the line-up full-time for the Cubs.
A veteran presence behind the plate, Halloran has been a part of a battery that has a sub-1.00 earned run average over the last eight games.
"(Matt) knows how to call a game. If I'm shaking off a pitch, it usually means I'm going to give up a hit, probably a home run. There's this trust in him. This trust even after he calls a 3-2 change-up and it lands in the dirt. He'll go back to it the next time. He pushs you to throw something maybe you're not comfortable with, but he knows it's the right pitch. When you have that kind of confidence from your catcher, it's huge. Especially for the young guys," Kilber said.
Justin Johnson, in his 21st season, continues to produce at the plate, a game-high three hits in the win over Prior Lake. Veterans Tyler Polster, Steve and Mike Edlefsen, J.T. Canakes, and Brad Worm also have provided some pop at the plate, along with leadership.
Mac Born, coming off a successful freshman year at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, has picked off right where he left off at the plate for the Cubs last summer as well, taking on shortstop full-time.
"We need groups of high schoolers to come in all at once like Mac, Grif and Charlie. They come to the park and they're with friends. That's something we are doing better now. We want these young guys to come, hit BP with us, be a part of the team and when there are spots to get them in, we will. It's been nice to have some youth in the dugout, get them in the system now," Kilber said.
Another addition to the roster is former Milwaukee Brewer pitcher Ben Hendrickson and his son, Kam. Hendrickson impressed in his first outing, and Kilber is hoping he can return to the hill soon.
"Having big-league type players like Ben, like JJ and Steve, it is so invaluable. I loved being in the dugout with Ryan Seifert. You ask a million questions and you just listen. You need to be a sponge; learn from guys like that," Kilber said.
Chaska has 12 games remaining including alumni night this Sunday at 6 p.m. versus Chanhassen. Home games with Excelsior (July 9), Champlin (July 13) and Burnsville (July 16) also dot the schedule in the coming week.
THE RACE IS ON
While Waconia has runaway with the Crow River Valley League north division title, a perfect 15-0 thus far, south division leaders Carver maintains just a one-game lead with six contests to play.
The Black Sox won five of seven league games in the month of June, including division wins over Young America (8-3) and Cologne (3-2) on the road.
Carver also was runner-up at the Miller Lite Classic in Hamburg and Green Isle June 19-20, falling to Hutchinson in the championship after victories over Chokio (9-4), Isanti (2-0) and Le Sueur (6-5).
The Black Sox's offense has been a mixture of the old and the new. Crow River Valley League batting champion Jay Bresnahan leads the team in hits (24), RBIs (17), doubles (seven), and runs (15).
Connor Cornell (.340 batting average), Dan Gastuch (.378), Sam Warner (.289), and David Dolan (.262) at the plate, and Andrew Weber (5-1 record, 50 innings pitched, 1.61 earned run average) and Jacob Booden (19-of-25 batters faced have struck out) on the mound continue to star for 13-win Carver.
Alex Twenge and Ben Alexander, formerly of Green Isle, have been key pick-ups for the Black Sox. Twenge is hitting .317 in 16 games with two home runs and 13 RBIs. Alexander, who also played previously with Chaska, has seven extra-base hits and an on-base percentage of .500 as well.
Twenge is also second on the team in innings pitched, a 3-1 record with a save, with an earned run average of 0.77.
Carver, after contests with Watertown and Hamburg, are off until July 17, in which they play four times in eight days to complete the regular season.
Carver leads Plato by one game with Cologne, Young America and Brownton all within two games in the standings.
HITTING THEIR STRIDE
A record of 3-4 into the month of June, Cologne sports a record of 13-8 into the post-Fourth of July schedule. The Hollanders have seven of the last eight games in Crow River Valley League play.
Carter Clemensen's suicide squeeze bunt in the ninth inning plated Tanner Luebke for the eventual winning run in a 3-2 decision at Hamburg July 1. Jayce Luna (six innings, eight strikeouts) and Torben Urdahl (three innings) combined for the win on the mound.
Clemensen plated his brother, Casey, for the lone run in a 1-0 shutout of Watertown on June 23. Carter was 3-for-4 with a double. Luna struck out nine batters over eight innings with Luebke pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the save.
Cologne rallied for a 3-1 win on fireworks night June 25 against Green Isle. Zack Nelson doubled twice with an RBI, knocking in Kyle Twait, who earlier gave the Hollanders a 2-1 lead with a run-scoring single.
Urdahl (eight innings, six strikeouts) and Luebke (1-2-3 ninth inning) earned the win and save against the Irish.
Cologne has been led by Gustavus Adolphus teammates Luna (5-1 record, 1.25 earned run average) and Urdahl (5-1 record, 1.90 ERA) on the hill.
At the plate, Cologne regulars Carter Clemensen (.404 average, 16 RBIs), Luebke (.375 average, 12 runs, five doubles), Joey Lilya (.283 average), Kyle Brazil (.258 average, five home runs) continue to lead the offense with Christian Johnson returning to the team, collecting eight hits in 30 at-bats.
Johnson, a star pitcher in 2019, leading Cologne to the third round of the state tournament, is shut down due to an arm injury that will not require surgery.
Hollander mainstay Cole Pengilly, a MIAC All-Conference selection as a senior at Gustavus Adolphus, signed a professional contract with the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association League in May, and had a second short stint in June.
Cologne, at 8-6 in the Crow River Valley League, is 1 1/2 games behind Carver in the south division. The Hollanders have five league games remaining including home games versus Plato on Thursday, July 8, and Young America on July 25.
Carver and Cologne also meet on Sunday, July 18 in Carver.