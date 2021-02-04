Post-season section and state tournaments for winter high school athletics in Minnesota are a go for March and early April.
Ten different sports will run state tournaments in a 32-day stretch between March 10 and April 10.
"It's going to be an intense time," said Executive Director Erich Martens of the Minnesota State High School League, at the Feb. 4 Board of Directors virtual meeting.
While tournaments will look differently, including venues, spectators and format, a majority of the events will feature the same amount of qualifying teams and individuals.
Martens mentioned twice that these plans are still projected and continue to be in the planning stage. "A lot of detail will be added in the coming weeks," he said.
Alpine Ski: March 10, Giants Ridge, Biwabik.
- 88 skiers per gender, one class. Pods of 22 skiers will race on each of the two courses and then clear the hill. There will be no reduction in skiers from previous seasons.
Nordic Ski: March 12, Giants Ridge, Biwabik.
- 88 total skiers, one class. Pods of 22 skiers. The current proposed format would eliminate nearly half of previous years' participants. The reduction would come in only one team qualifying from each section.
- Coaches Association is working to find alternatives to up the number of state participants by reducing team qualifying size, thus adding more top qualifying individuals.
Dance: March 12-13, Edina High School.
- Jazz on Friday, Kick on Saturday. State meet would still consist of three classes, 12 teams per class. Four teams would compete in each pod. The gymnasium would be cleared and cleaned and the next pod would dance. Because of travel, Class 3A will kick off competition in the morning.
- Additionally, there will be no preliminary competition. Each team in each class will dance just once, with a finals-only scoring format.
Boys Swim/Dive: March 18-20, Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, U of M.
- March 18, diving competition for Class A and AA; March 19-20, swimming competition for Class A and AA; undecided on which class will swim on each day. There will be no preliminary swims, only a timed-final format much like sections.
- Each class will split into two pods, one swimming in the afternoon, and another in the evening. Coaches Association is working out what those pods may look like, but it appears as if the top seeds will be put together as much as possible.
- At this point, no spectators are allowed.
Wrestling: March 25-27, venues undecided.
- Three classes would each compete on one day. Team competition, which would include semifinals and finals, would be in the morning. Individual competition, involving eight individuals at each weight class, would commence in afternoon and evening.
- Sections will send two teams and four individuals at each weight class to preliminary round that will occur before the state final venue. From that preliminary round, one of four teams and two of eight individuals will advance to state final venue.
Gymnastics: March 26-27, Champlin Park High School.
- March 26 (Class A), March 27 (Class AA). Two sessions on each day with four teams, and qualifying individuals from same section will be in each pod. Section qualifiers will still include one team, top-three all-around athletes, and next three top scores in each of four events.
- Additionally, those that qualify as both as an individual and team, their event score from the team rotation counts as their individual score.
Girls Hockey: March 25-26, April 1, April 3, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul.
- Seven days of state hockey in downtown St. Paul begins with quarterfinals on March 25-26. Four games will be played on each day.
- Four semifinal games are set for April 1 with both championships on April 3. A total of 20 games, between girls and boys state tournament, will be broadcast on Channel 45.
- There will be no consolation or third-place games.
Boys Hockey: March 30-31, April 2, April 3, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul.
- Quarterfinals will be on March 30-31 Four games will be played on each day. Four semifinal games are set for April 2 with both championships on April 3. A total of 20 games, between girls and boys state tournament, will be broadcast on Channel 45.
- There will be no consolation or third-place games.
Boys and Girls Basketball: March 30-31, April 6-8, 9-10. Various sites, Target Center.
- State quarterfinals for boys and girls will be held on March 30-31 at regional sites around the state. MSHSL staff is coordinating locations, which will include high schools and small colleges.
- State semifinals will be April 6-8 with the championships on April 9-10, all at Target Center. The schedule for these dates have not been processed. In total, 24 games will be televised by Channel 45.
- Like hockey, there will be no consolation or third-place games.
Winter state tournament tickets, while limited to 150 spectators per game or pod, were set for the 2021 season. They are:
- High School/Small College venues: $12
- Girls/Boys Basketball at Target Center: $16
- Girls/Boys Hockey at the Xcel Energy Center: $19
All tickets will be purchased in advance through an online ticket system. Applicable handling fee will also be responsibility of ticket buyer.
Other news:
- Sandra Setter Larsen, athletic director at Eagan High School, replaces Russ Reetz as the Region 3-4AA board of director. Reetz is the new activities director at Eden Prairie High School, which resides in Region 6AA.
The MSHSL board approved a recommendation to add two seats to the current 20-member board. The seats would be held by members of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators (superintendents), one intended for larger schools, and one for smaller schools. Since this is a change to the MSHSL constitution, a vote of all members schools will be conducted later this month.
Boys and girls track and field, with the addition of a third class for the spring 2022 season, a new reclassification is set. Class 3A will include the biggest 64 schools in the state followed by Class 2A (next 96 largest) and the rest of the teams competing in Class A.