Download the brackets. Fill them out. Submit them. It's that easy to participate in the 2021 Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament bracket challenge presented by SW News Media.
The deadline to submit brackets is noon on Friday, Aug. 20.
Email submissions should be sent to ekraushar@swpub.com with a subject header of "Bracket Challenge" with a full name of participant.
Class C Scoring:
1 point for a correct first round selection. 2 points for the second round. 3 points for the third round. 4 points for the fourth round. 8 points for each correct finalist. 16 points for choosing the champion.
Class B Scoring:
1 point for a correct first round selection. 2 points for the second round. 4 points for the third round. 8 points for choosing the winners bracket finals winner. 4 points for each consolation correct winner. 16 points for choosing the champion.