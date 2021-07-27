Following a 19-game schedule, the Crow River Valley League playoff match-ups are set. Carver, the No. 4 seed, draws St. Boni, while seventh-seeded Cologne takes on Green Isle in a best-of-three series this week.
Six series winners will join top seeds, north and south division champions Waconia and Plato, in the Region 7C Tournament beginning in early August.
Carver and Watertown each finished 13-6, the tie-breaker going to the Red Devils due to a head-to-head 1-0 win on July 11 in a 12-inning game in which the two pitching staffs combined for 51 strikeouts.
Carver finished off the regular with victories over St. Boni (11-7) and Brownton (12-6). Alex Twenge, Ben Alexander, Sam Warner, and Bryce Tuma each had two hits in the win over the Saints.
Cologne, locked into the No. 7 seed, fell 6-4 to Young America in the regular season finale, and draws Green Isle, a team the Hollanders split with in league play. Cologne is 14-13 overall.
RIVER VALLEY LEAGUE
Chanhassen, with a victory over Burnsville, can clinch the top seed in Region 3B with a win over Excelsior at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 at Storm Red Bird Stadium. Brats are $1 to honor the late Bud Walker.
The Red Birds, 21-2 overall, close out the regular season at Victoria at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 29.
Michael Jurgella hit a solo home run, while Aaron Pfaff collected three hits in the lead-off spot in the batting order in a 5-2 win over Burnsville July 26. Thomas Thompson pitched eight strong innings, allowing two unearned runs in his final inning, posting six strikeouts.
Miles Nablo threw a 12-pitch, 1-2-3 ninth inning with two punchouts for the save.
Chanhassen was coming off a four-win week with decisions over Shakopee (5-2), Chaska (7-5), Hamel (10-3), and the Twin City Saints (10-0).
Brandon Arnold homered, driving in two runs, in the victory over the Cubs. Zach Hoffmann was 3-for-4 with a home run against Shakopee.
First-year Red Bird Mitch Cummins blasted two home runs in two at-bats, including a grand slam, in a shortened win over the Class A Saints.
The Chaska Cubs, with a win on July 27, have an opportunity to clinch a top-four seed in Region 3B following a 2-1 victory over Victoria on July 25.
Chaska hosts Prior Lake at 7:30 p.m. on fan appreciation night.
An early lead, Ryan Rodriguez shut down the Vics over eight innings, allowing four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in the win. Pete Ohnsorg earned the save with a clean ninth inning.
Grif Wurtz singled and scored on a JT Canakes hit in the second inning, while Steve Edlefsen plated a run with a two-out double in the third inning for Chaska.
Victoria's lone run came in the second inning on singles from Jon Leighton and Hunter Even with a third hit in the frame from Jaiden Mollett resulting in a tag out relay play at the plate to keep the Vics to a single score.
Chaska is 18-12 into the regular season finale.