While only 300 or so spectators will be allowed into the Target Center tonight among the Chaska Hawks contingent for the State Girls Basketball Championship, gatherings before and after the game are open to the public.
There will be a send-off from 6 to 6:15 p.m. at Chaska High School. The event will be outdoors, in the west parking lot, and participants must be masked and should be six-feet socially distant as a family unit. Alternative viewing can be done on Purple Brick Road.
The championship will begin around 8 p.m. in downtown Minneapolis.
A welcome home celebration will occur in the Chaska High School Football Stadium 45 minutes after the completion of the game. Spectators, masked and socially distant, can sit on the home side of the stadium.
The celebration will run 15-to-20 minutes.
- Eric Kraushar