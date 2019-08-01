To Carver manager Brian Tichy, it didn't feel like the Black Sox were the No. 1 seed in the Region 7C playoffs.
Some of that was the inconsistent play down the stretch. Some of that was the top seed was in line to face either the defending Class C State champions in Plato or tradition rich Green Isle.
Not the first-round draw the top seed wanted to see.
Thursday in the opening game of the Region 7C Tournament, 201 paid attendees at the ball park in Cologne, Carver played like the best of the best, pulling away from Green Isle for an 8-2 win.
The Black Sox can clinch its third consecutive trip to state with a win at 3 p.m. Saturday in a second-round game versus the winner of Cologne and Watertown.
"The past two seasons we didn't win the first game and then it was do-or-die and we ended up pulling it out, but you never want to go down that route. It'll be a lot easier winning the first two, celebrating in our own home park," Carver third baseman Bryce Tuma said.
A pitcher's duel early on, Carver, trailing a run, scored in five consecutive innings, aided by four Irish errors.
Already one run in on a Sam Warner RBI-single, pinch hitter Jack Mattson connected on a ball into the right-center gap. After a fumble or two, both runners crossed home plate, Mattson standing up into third base with a 6-2 lead.
Cole Kirchoff added a run-scoring double with Andrew Weber tallying Carver's eighth run with a sacrifice fly off Green Isle starter Dylan McCormick.
"We faced him earlier in the year and he got us pretty good that day. I think we had better approaches, found ways to get guys on base, and when we did have runners on we got them in. It was a good team effort," Tuma said.
It was Weber who went pitch-for-pitch with McCormick for seven innings, earning his eighth win in nine starts. Weber, who struck out four batters, got a key final out with a soft pop fly to end the seventh inning with two runners on, keeping the score at 3-2.
Jacob Booden fanned the side in the eighth with Adam Fredericks collecting the final three outs to advance Carver.
Warner had two RBIs for the Black Sox with Kyle Dalton reaching base three times, scoring each time.
Aaron Brush had a RBI-double for Green Isle with Cameron Smrekar adding a single and a run scored.
Cologne and Watertown meet Friday night at 7:30 p.m. back at Fritz Field.
Carver hosts three games Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. with Young America and Brownton followed by Glencoe and Winsted at 12:30 p.m.
Three games are also set for Sunday including two elimination contests and a second state qualifier game at 3 p.m.
"Everyone has come together. Hosting this tournament, right now, it's huge for our team. When you hit the ball, pitch the ball, and play defense like we did tonight, I really like our chances," Tuma said.