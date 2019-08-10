Twenty-seven innings played, twenty-seven zeroes recorded.
Safe to say, Young America deserved the No. 1 seed and first-round bye at the Class C State Tournament as Region 7C champions.
A 6-0 win over Cologne on Aug. 10, the third region game shutout from the Cardinals, moved Young America into the championship round. A game washed out due to Saturday's rains.
What's at stake Sunday in Carver are seeds two through four.
Green Isle has a 2-0 lead on Carver in the third inning, a game that will resume at 10 a.m. Sunday. The loser is the No. 4 seed into state while the winner faces Cologne for the second and third seeds. Game time is expected around noon.
In the winner's bracket final, Young America struck early and often, a pair of RBI-singles from Blake Pistulka and Hunter Rickaby.
Matt Mann added a two-run double with two outs in the fourth inning at 4-0 before a Cologne throwing error and Roch Whittaker bloop single plated runs five and six.
Young America left-hander Josh Lenz pitched shutout innings 10 through 18 in regions, fanning 14 Hollander batters. He now has 24 punchouts with seven hits allowed over 18 innings.
Zack Nelson was the losing pitcher for Cologne.