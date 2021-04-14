Henry Bushey was welcomed to the big club on April 12 with quite the hitting performance for Chaska in the season opener at Eden Prairie.
Bushey hit a home run, added a triple, knocked in three runs and scored twice, in the Hawks' 17-3 win over Eden Prairie.
Chaska had 15 runners cross home plate over the first two innings.
Drew Benson and Jaiden Mollett, each with doubles, also had three RBIs apiece.
Chaska drew 11 walks to five strikeouts, while Eden Prairie was issued just two walks with seven strikeouts.
Chaska and Eden Prairie meet again on Friday, April 16, at 7 p.m. in the home opener at Athletic Park.
The Hawks also play at Bloomington Jefferson at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.
Nolan Kemp, making his varsity debut on the mound, scattered four hits and three earned runs, fanning seven, in a four-inning outing for the win.
BOYS GOLF: Metro West Conference
Benilde-St. Margaret won the boys golf league opener, an 18-hole event at Minnesota Valley Country Club in Bloomington April 13 with a team score of 315.
Chaska and Chanhassen were second and third, scores of 317 and 323, respectively. Danny Renner was medalist for the Storm with a one-under par score of 72.
Chaska's Davis Johnson was one stroke back with an even-par 73. Fellow seniors Garrett Pritchard and Jimmy Young were next with 77 and 81 scores.
Other team finishers were Bloomington Jefferson (331), St. Louis Park (341), Bloomington Kennedy (378) and Robbinsdale Cooper (incomplete).
Chaska and Chanhassen play at 2 p.m. in a dual at Deer Run Golf Club on Wednesday, April 14.
BASEBALL: Southwest Christian 6, Holy Family Catholic 3
Southwest Christian scored three times in the top half of the first inning. Holy Family Catholic did the same in the bottom half.
After that it was all Stars, and all Cade Wiegert, who struck out nine batters over five innings, leading Southwest Christian to a 6-3 win in Victoria on April 12.
The Stars took the lead in the fourth inning with a run, adding two more in the fifth inning. Bennett Manley, in relief of Wiegert, also had three strikeouts as Southwest Christian's staff totaled 14 for the game.
Camden Mellema drove in two runs, while Kody McBroome reached base three times, stealing two bases and scoring twice.
Owen Lund plated two runs for the Fire in the first inning, while Tien Foudray struck out five batters over four innings in the loss.
Holy Family Catholic is at New Prague at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.
Southwest Christian plays in Norwood at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.