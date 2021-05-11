Ella Schmidt returned to the Southwest Christian softball line-up May 10, striking out 12 batters in a 6-3 road varsity win at Mayer Lutheran.
Schmidt, a senior, also drove in two runs at the plate for the Stars, which rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Ainsley Phillips' 2-run homer was part of the rally as she was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Elli Larson and Madison Banken each collected two hits as well.
Southwest Christian plays at Heritage Christian on Friday, May 14.
BASEBALL: Southwest Christian 18, Mayer Lutheran 8
Southwest Christian recorded 14 hits, benefiting from six Mayer Lutheran errors, in an 18-8 road win on May 10.
The Stars scored in six of the seven at-bats, including nine runs over the final two innings.
Camden Mellema had two hits and three RBIs at the plate and also struck out six batters over four innings for Southwest Christian. Christian Molle (two hits, three RBIs) and Brayden Zimmerman (two RBIs) were other offensive leaders.
Southwest Christian (9-3) has a pivotal week in the Minnesota River Conference race with three more games beginning Tuesday, May 11, at Le Sueur-Henderson.
BASEBALL: Holy Family Catholic 11, Blake School 3
Freshman Ryan Poppitz improved to 3-0 on the mound in an 11-3 win for Holy Family Catholic over Blake School on May 10.
Poppitz struck out six batters over six innings of work.
At the plate, Holy Family Catholic jumped out to a 6-0 lead through two innings, adding five more runs in the sixth inning after Blake had pulled within 6-3.
Owen Lund's two-run double was part of the five-run sixth as he finished with three hits and three RBIs in the game. Spencer Lewin also collected two hits, two RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored.
Holy Family Catholic (8-5) is at Waconia at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
BOYS TENNIS: Southwest Christian 5, Providence Academy 2
Luke Schwen and Caleb Vick's second doubles win, 7-5, 6-4, was the clinching point for Southwest Christian in a 5-2 victory over Providence Academy on May 10.
The Stars have won six consecutive matches into a road bout at Holy Family Catholic on Friday, May 14.
Southwest Christian won all four singles matches led by CJ Velgersdyk (6-2, 6-0), Max Schmidt (6-3, 6-0) and Connor Galloway (6-1, 6-0). Garrett Lyles rallied from a set down to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 at fourth singles.