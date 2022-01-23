Two goals separated by 33 seconds on the bookends of the second intermission comfortably extended Chaska's win streak over Chanhassen to 12 games in boys hockey, a 4-2 decision on Jan. 22 at Victoria Recreation Center.
The two District 112 teams entered play Saturday tied at 5-1 in the Metro West Conference.
A one-goal game late in the second period, Chaska added a deflating goal with 24 seconds left on the clock. A redirect of a Luke Iverson shot from Bennett Jax for the 3-1 lead.
Any hopes of a third-period rally, much like Chanhassen did in the first meeting in December, coming back from a 3-0 deficit to pull within a goal for the final, seemed dashed when Sam Rinzel's wrister from the right point eluded Storm goaltender Sean Gates for a 4-1 lead.
It was a replay of the opening score for Chaska, Blake Markwell's harmless-looking shot slipping past the goaltender into the net for the 1-0 lead.
Gavin Nahan made it 2-0 Chaska, the puck trickling across the goal line as a Hawk and Storm player crashed into Gates.
Chanhassen, outshot 35-21 for the game, countered with a power-play goal, the first of the season from Col Baker, on a tic-tac-toe passing sequence from Ben Curtis to Tyler Smith to Baker, who was alone in the left-center for the rocket into the open net.
The Storm, though, were held to 12 shots over the final two periods, adding a goal late on Jack Christ's ninth of the season for the 4-2 final.
Nahan and Jax each added assists with a goal, while Smith had two assists for the Storm.
Gates stopped 31 shots for Chanhassen (11-4-1), while Carter Wishart made 19 saves for Chaska (10-5).
The Hawks are home against Bloomington Kennedy on Jan. 25 with Chanhassen also hosting Totino-Grace that evening as well.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Holy Angels 4, Chaska/Chanhassen 2
Second-period goals from Abbey Lendzyk and Sophia Klein drew Chaska/Chanhassen even with 16-win Holy Angels, but the fifth-ranked Stars scored twice in the final six minutes for a 4-2 decision on Jan. 22.
Lendzyk's sixth tally of the season and Klein's second score were separated by less than two minutes in the back half of the second period.
Emilie Anderson's goal with six minutes exactly left in regulation broke the 2-2 tie for the Stars.
Maddie Margraf stopped 34-of-38 shots for the Storm Hawks, which finished with 19 total shots.
Next up for Chaska/Chanhassen (8-12) is a road game at Shakopee on Jan. 25.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Minnetonka 5, Elk River 3
A three-goal lead slipped to one through two periods, but fourth-ranked Minnetonka held host Elk River/Zimmerman to five third-period tallies, getting an insurance goal from Josie Hemp, in a 5-3 win on Jan. 22.
Ava Lindsay scored back-to-back goals in the second period for a 4-1 lead for the Skippers.
Olivia LaRoche's ninth goal of the season, on the power play, opened the scoring for Minnetonka, with Lauren Mack regain the lead at 2-1 with a goal with seven ticks left on the clock in the first period.
Minnetonka is 16-4 overall into a Jan. 25 contest at Farmington.
BOYS HOCKEY: Eden Prairie 5, Minnetonka 3
Eden Prairie improved to 4-1 in the Lake Conference, joining Wayzata atop the league standings in a 5-3 home win over Minnetonka on Jan. 22.
First-period tallies from Hagen Burrows and Wyatt Chartier had the Skippers up 2-1 through 17 minutes. Nick Baer's power-play goal in the second period gave Minnetonka a 3-2 lead.
The Eagles scored twice over the final five minutes of the period, adding a goal in the third period for the final difference.
Minnetonka lost despite a 36-26 shot advantage.
The Skippers (8-7-1) host Hill-Murray on Jan. 25.
WRESTLING: East Ridge Ruckus
A split squad with a number of younger wrestlers competing at the Ninth Grade League State Tournament qualifier, Chaska/Chanhassen had three place-winners at the East Ridge Ruckus on Jan. 22 in Woodbury.
Russell Gillette was the team's top finisher, taking third at 145 pounds. Following a pair of major decisions, wins of 13-3 and 11-0, the Storm Hawk sophomore lost in the semifinals.
In the third-place match, down 4-2 into the third period, a reversal and pin gave Gillette his 25th win of the season.
Michael Gillette lost his opening match at 132 pounds, but ran the table on the consolation side, scoring a 6-1 win, a second-period pin, and a 4-2 decision in the fifth-place match. A late takedown was the defining points for Gillette, who has 18 wins this season.
Nineteen-win Stephen Dragos started the tournament with a pair of first-period pins, but lost his final two matches to place fourth at 106 pounds.
Chaska/Chanhassen was third of 12 teams at the Ninth Grade League Region 3 Tournament, sending bracket champions Dane Krull and Carson Turner, and Josh Schmidt, who came back through the consolation side to win a true-second match, to state.
GYMNASTICS: Breck Luau Invitational
Reese Norbie returned to the line-up in a big way for Chaska/Chanhassen on Jan. 22 in the Breck Luau Invitational in Golden Valley.
Norbie bested the field of 45 gymnasts, taking first in the uneven bars with a score of 8.9. She received a score of 9.05 from one judge.
The Storm Hawk senior added a seventh-place score of 8.3 in her other event, the balance beam.
Chaska/Chanhassen, as a team, was fifth overall with a score of 130.200. Breck School won the meet with 133.400 points.
Aleah TeBrugge and McKenna Thom each turned in scores of 8.85 to tie for sixth place in floor exercise. Abby Robinson was the team's top vaulter with a mark of 8.65 for 11th place.
Other top finishes came from Thom on bars (8.075) and all-around (32.875), where she was eighth overall in both.
Minnetonka was also in the field, placing third overall with a score of 131.225.
Elena Cantwell, competing in three events, was second on beam (8.825) and third in floor (9.35) with a seventh-place bars score of 8.1.
Molly Lund and Bentley Hendrickson were top vaulters for the Skippers with marks of 8.85 and 8.8 for eighth and ninth places.