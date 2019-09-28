Coming off one of the largest wins of the season, Chaska backed it up with a second consecutive 1-0 victory, a road decision at eight-win Roseville Area on Sept. 28.
Maddie Davey scored the winner off a great pass from Cici Rief for the Hawks, now 7-5-3 into the regular season opener Oct. 3 against Bloomington Jefferson.
Jenna Williams made six saves in Chaska's fifth shutout of the season.
GIRLS: Minnetonka 4, Buffalo 1
Allowing the first goal in five matches, on a penalty kick, Minnetonka rebounded quickly, defeating Buffalo 4-1 on Sept. 28.
The win coupled with a St. Michael-Albertville draw to Edina moved the Skippers one point ahead of the Knights into second place. A victory over Edina Oct. 3 would move the Skippers into a share of Lake Conference title race.
Minnetonka is 7-2-1 in league play and 10-2-1 overall.
Ally Dittrich netted the game's opening goal in the 25th minute, unassisted, with Catherine Moore finishing a pass from Chloe Loberg for the two-goal lead.
Claire Carver and Marli Bertagnoli extended the lead following the Bison goal. Jelena Zbiljic had two assists in the win with Olivia Graupmann making one save.
BOYS: Minnetonka 7, Buffalo 0
Pedro Ce netted two goals for the second consecutive match as Minnetonka defeated Buffalo 7-0 on Sept. 28.
The Skippers secured a second-place finish in the Lake Conference standings with two matches remaining.
Held without a goal for three straight matches after scoring in the first eight matches, Dylan Olson got back on the scoreboard for Minnetonka with two tallies.
Jake Dominski added a goal and assist for the Skippers, which led 5-0 at halftime. Pierce Zabilla and Christian McCullough also scored for Minnetonka (10-1-3 overall).
The Skippers host No. 1 Edina, now 14-0, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.
BOYS: Southwest Christian 2, Providence Academy 1
Jon Brain and Caden Boike scored goals for Southwest Christian, which improved to 10-5 on the season in a 2-1 win over Providence Academy on Sept. 28.
David Brain and Caden Paschke each tallied assists for the Stars, which led 1-0 at halftime.
Adam Tebbs made two saves for Southwest Christian, which conclude the regular season at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 against St. Thomas Academy.
GIRLS: Southwest Christian 8, Providence Academy 0
Southwest Christian broke a program-record with its 13th win of the season, an 8-0 decision over Providence Academy on Sept. 28 on Super Saturday.
The Stars have just two losses this season and currently own a winning streak of nine matches. Southwest Christian has outscored opponents 33-2 with six consecutive shutouts.
No scoring statistics were available.
Southwest Christian hosts PACT Charter at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 in the regular season finale.
CROSS COUNTRY: Roy Griak Invite
Max Lauerman crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 35 seconds, placing 27th overall in the boys gold race at the Roy Griak Invitational at the Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.
Minnetonka was 11th with a score of 459, fifth among Minnesota teams.
Reese Thompson and Nick Gilles also clocked in the top 100, times of 17 minutes and 17:15.