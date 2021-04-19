Five different goal scorers spurred Chaska to an 11-3 halftime lead, a 15-5 home-opening girls lacrosse win over Shakopee on April 17.
Jenna Davis netted five goals and two assists with Kennedy Sanders finishing with four goals and three assists for the Hawks.
Other scoring leaders were Josie Lakosky (three goals, three assists), Ella Long (two goals, three assists) and Sydney Joos (goal, assist).
Chaska hosts Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 22.
BASEBALL: Holy Family Catholic 11, Rockford 8
Trailing 5-0 and 6-3, Holy Family Catholic scored four times in the fifth and sixth innings, rallying past Rockford in an 11-8 win on April 17 in Victoria.
Owen Lund collected three hits, including a go-ahead 3-run homer in the fifth inning with four RBIs for the Fire.
Spencer Lewin started the rally with a 2-run blast in the third inning, while Carver Kasper added three hits and two runs scored.
Tien Foudray struck out four batters over five innings for Holy Family Catholic (2-1).
The Fire host Waconia at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20.
BASEBALL: Southwest Christian 7, Watertown-Mayer 1
Cade Wiegert and Seth Luther combined for a two-hitter as Southwest Christian improved to 3-0 with a 7-1 home win over Watertown-Mayer on April 17 in Cologne.
Wiegert struck out nine batters over five shutout innings for the Stars.
John Healey recorded two RBIs, one of two Southwest Christian hitters, along with Wiegert, to hit home runs. Kody McBroome added a double and two runs scored.
Southwest Christian hosts Mayer Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20.