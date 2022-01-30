It took overtime, but Chaska defeated Minnetonka, clinching the No. 1 seed for the Section 2AAAA Girls Basketball Tournament in 2021. It made the Skippers go through both Eden Prairie and the Hawks.
The same situation likely playing out in 2022, despite trailing by 18 points in the first half, the third-ranked Skippers rallied, eventually win in double overtime, 71-69, over the second-ranked Hawks in the Community Clash on Jan. 29 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The loss snapped a 15-game winning streak for Chaska.
Desiree Ware scored a season-high 24 points for Minnetonka with Aaliyah Crump and Kiani Lockett adding 14 and 13 points, respectively. Grace Hamdorf finished with eight points off the bench as well.
Mallory Heyer scored 10 of her team-high 23 points in the first half with Kennedy Sanders and Ellianna Lenzen each with 15 points.
Chaska led 31-22 at halftime, the Skippers using a 9-2 run to end the half.
The game was tied at 57 at the end of regulation and 64 after the first overtime.
Chaska (15-2) has a three-game week beginning with a home game with Waconia on Monday, Jan. 31.
Minnetonka (16-1) will face No. 1 Hopkins in the first of two meetings on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
BOYS HOCKEY: Chanhassen 2, Bloomington Jefferson 1
The shots on goal tally read 47-17 at Victoria Recreation Center on Jan. 29. It wasn't many years ago the 47 would have been on the guest's side. Not this year for Chanhassen, which swept the season series with Bloomington Jefferson.
Sophomore defenseman Ben Curtis' second goal of the season with 7:27 left in regulation was the winner for the Storm, which are 6-2 in the Metro West Conference.
Chanhassen outshot the Jaguars 15-2 and 19-8 in the first two periods, but the game was tied at one.
Senior JT Montang gave the Storm a 1-0 advantage with his second goal of the season -- both coming against Bloomington Jefferson -- in the first period.
Chanhassen had to kill a 5-on-3 advantage for the Jaguars for 88 seconds minutes after Curtis put the Storm up 2-1.
Sean Gates made 16 saves in his 10th win, the team's 13th in 18 contests.
Chanhassen plays its final seven games against Metro West Conference opponents beginning Monday at New Prague.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Benilde-St. Margaret 4, Chaska/Chanhassen 1
Elisabeth Gerebi scored for the second consecutive game, her ninth of the season, but Chaska/Chanhassen saw Benilde-St. Margaret score three consecutive goals, winning 4-1 on Jan. 29 at Chaska Community Center.
Chaska/Chanhassen had been shutout by Benilde-St. Margaret in three consecutive meetings, and have lost eight straight to the Red Knights dating back to the 2018-19 season.
Gerebi evened the game at one at the 2:20 mark of the second period for the Storm Hawks.
Annie Juckiness and Emma Hoen each had a goal and assist for the Red Knights, which are 6-0 in the Metro West Conference. They face fellow unbeaten Orono on Feb. 3.
The Storm Hawks (9-14) host Minneapolis on Feb. 3 with the regular season finale on Feb. 5 at New Prague.