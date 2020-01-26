PJ Velazquez recorded career win No. 150 for Chaska/Chanhassen in a runner-up finish at the East Ridge Ruckus on Jan. 25 in Woodbury.
Velazquez, the lone place-winner of six competitors in the varsity brackets, went 3-1 with a pair of pins and a 6-0 decision over 10th-ranked Alex Riley of Waconia in the semifinals to reach the milestone.
In the 138-pound championship against No. 5 Cole Becker of St. Michael-Albertville, Velazquez, No. 7 in Class 3A, led 1-0 through two periods on an escape point.
Becker tied the match at one before a takedown and 2-point nearfall gave him a 5-2 win in the third period. The Chanhassen junior is 28-3 on the season.
Russell Gillette (0-2 record) at 113 pounds, Aiden Brkovich (1-2 record) at 132 pounds, Grant Sussner (1-2 record) at 145 pounds, Aiden Brady (0-2 record) at 152 pounds, and Cody Kack (1-2 record) at 195 pounds were also in the tournament for Chaska/Chanhassen.
Next up is a Maple Grove quad on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. Other teams participating are St. Paul Central and Scott West.
WRESTLING: Arcadia Invite
Minnetonka totaled 403 points for fourth place of 16 teams at the Arcadia Raider Invitational in Wisconsin Jan. 25.
Andrew Sanders, now 25-5 on the season, won an overtime decision 5-3 over Zeke Sigmund of Medford Area for the championship at 145 pounds.
Other top Skippers were Peter Barrett (113 pounds, second), Marco Christiansen (138 pounds, third), Gabe Schumacher (152 pounds, third), and Quinn Sell (195 pounds, second).
Barrett fell 5-3 to Ryan Pederson of Prescott in the finals, while Sell won four of five matches to improve to 17-3 overall on the season.
GYMNASTICS: Winter Wonderland
Consistent event scores in the 33s led Chaska/Chanhassen to a team mark of 134.450 for fourth place in the Winter Wonderland gymnastics invitational at Minnetonka High School Jan. 25.
Sartell-St. Stephen won the 4-team meet with a score of 147.050 followed by host Minnetonka (134.9) and St. Michael-Albertville (134.7).
The Chaska/Chanhassen JV team posted a program-record score by a full point with a mark of 129.750 for second place. McKenna Thom was second in JV all-around (32.150), placing in the top three in three events -- vault (8.5), bars (8.25) and floor (8.5).
Other JV place-winners were Aleah TeBrugge on bars (8.3, second) and Lauren Wosje on floor (8.2, fourth).
TeBrugge had the team's highest varsity finish with a fifth-place score of 8.75 on beam.
Event leaders for the Storm Hawks were Grace Blaschko on vault (8.8) and bars (8.65), Peyton Florek was second to TeBrugge on beam (8.4) and first on floor (8.8). Claire Guthmueller added scores of 8.45 on vault and 8.8 on floor.
"All routines looked great! We are starting to see consistency and confidence," Chaska/Chanhassen head coach Chris Lacy said.
The final dual is Feb. 4 versus Breck School at Chanhassen High School.
DANCE: New Prague Invite
All five routines put together their best execution of the season, a great way to finish for JV and B-squad, and momentum for varsity for Chanhassen, at the New Prague Invitational Jan. 25.
JV jazz, varsity jazz and kick were all first with B-squad jazz and JV kick were second in the competition.
Next up for Chanhassen is the Section 2AAA Meet at Edina on Feb. 1.