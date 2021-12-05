A match-up of pre-season No. 1 and 2 ranked teams in Class AAAA, the conclusion of the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic Dec. 4, Hopkins looked like a team wanting a little revenge from last March's state semifinal loss to Chaska.
The Royals scored 20 of the first 22 points, leading 36-15 at halftime, in a 70-45 win.
The loss snapped a 20-game win streak for Chaska that included all 19 games during the shortened 2021 season.
Hopkins, with much of its line-up intact from last season, came at the Hawks in waves. First it was post Maya Nnaji from inside (game-high 17 points), then there was outside shooting from Nu Nu Agara (12 points) and the mid-range jumper of Minnesota Gopher recruit Amaya Battle (11 points).
Hopkins had five players in double figures, including Taylor Woodson and Liv McGill with 11 and 12 points.
Woodson held Chaska post Mallory Heyer scoreless in the first half. Heyer finished with 13 points over the final 18 minutes.
McGill and Co. pressured Hawks point guard Kennedy Sanders wherever she was, forcing her out of her offensive zone. Sanders' transition lay-up was the only field goal in the first 10 minutes for Chaska.
Sanders found more room in the second half, sharing a game high in points with 17. No other Hawk had more than four points.
Chaska (1-1) continues its strong stretch of games at Waconia at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Minnetonka 76, Maple Grove 64
Playing their best game of the season, according to Minnetonka coach Leah Dasovich, the Skippers improved to 5-0 with a 76-64 win over Maple Grove in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic on Dec. 4 at Hopkins High School.
Minnetonka led by 20-plus points with five minutes to play.
The Skippers were up 44-26 at halftime.
Emma Dasovich netted a season-high 17 points, one of four Minnetonka players in double figures. Ki'ani Lockett had a game-high 20 points to earn player of the game honors.
Other top Skipper scorers were Desiree Ware and Aaliyah Crump with 13 and 14 points, respectively.
Ari Gordon led Maple Grove with 10 points.
Minnetonka is at Hill-Murray at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL: St. Louis Park 65, Holy Family Catholic 57
Boden Kapke scored a game-high 27 points in Holy Family Catholic's 65-57 home loss to St. Louis Park on Dec. 4. The Fire were playing on back-to-back days.
Evan Donesky and Will Dvorak led the Orioles with 13 points each with Blake Anderson adding 12.
St. Louis Park led 33-28 at halftime.
Austin Clifford scored a career-high eight points for the Fire (0-2).
Holy Family Catholic hosts Watertown-Mayer at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
GYMNASTICS: Prior Lake Invitational
Chaska/Chanhassen started the season four points ahead of their opening meet in the 2020-21 season, a score of 129.5 at the Prior Lake Invitational at Twin Oaks Middle School on Dec. 4.
Every gymnast that competed for the Storm Hawks had a career-high score at the high school level," coach Chris Lacy said.
The five returning gymnasts from last year's team, Erin, Anna Lacy, Reese Norbie, Sarah, and McKenna Thom, accounted for 12 personal-best scores.
Of the 14 competing gymnasts, nine were competing in their first high school meet.
Norbie scored 8.85 for third place on uneven bars with Thom and Lacy finishing ninth and 10th on vault with marks of 8.6 and 8.5.
Thom and Norbie were eighth and ninth in the all-around competition with 33.450 and 33.400 points.
WRESTLING: Lakeville North Panther Invite
Stephen Dragos started the 2021-22 season with three wins and a first-place finish at 106 pounds for Chaska/Chanhassen at the opening tournament in Lakeville on Dec. 4.
Dragos won two matches by technical fall with a 7-3 decision in the championship over Zach Carr of Park Cottage Grove.
The Storm Hawks had five wrestlers place in the top-five including Prentiss Derrick, who went 1-1 at heavyweight for second place.
Chaska/Chanhassen was seventh of 11 teams with 90 points.
Michael Gillette scored a third period fall in a third-place match at 132 pounds.
Russell Gillette and Parker Levar each won three straight matches, climbing back through the consolation bracket for fifth-place finishes.
Graceson Bosch and Carson Turner also won matches in the tournament for the Storm Hawks.