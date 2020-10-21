Parents, how many times have you told your children about the Halloween snowstorm of 1991?
Children, how many times did you roll your eyes at that story?
With snow totals in the seven-inch range on Oct. 20, 2020, now there's a new story to share; the largest and earliest October snowstorm in the Twin Cities in 140-plus years of records.
Official totals were 7.9 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport and 7.2 inches at the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
With six more weeks of football games, and section soccer semifinals and finals yet to play, area high schools are making plans.
At Southwest Christian High School, set to host a Section 2A girls soccer semifinal on Tuesday, played indoors at Champions Hall in Eden Prairie on Wednesday, Oct. 21 in a 2-1 win over St. Peter.
Only parents were allowed. No additional spectators were allowed entrance.
At Holy Family Catholic, the only thing to do with a grass playing surface is praying for Mother Nature to take its course. While the next home football game isn't until Nov. 6, the Fire boys soccer team is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21 with Waconia at 4 p.m.
The forecast calls for well below-average temperatures with rain on Thursday.
"In the meantime, we are looking into turf options and if that falls through, the next plan is to get on my hands and knees and beg every place with a dome," Nick Tibesar, activities director at Holy Family.
Removing snow on turf surfaces is a trusted procedure at Minnetonka High School. Most springs, Veterans Field is ahead of other facilities for high school and local college baseball games.
Snow greeted Einer Anderson Stadium less than 24 hours before kick-off in a 2017 playoff football game between Minnetonka and Rosemount. By game time it was pushed and piled away from the playing surfaces.
While the Minnetonka field was ready for play for Wednesday's Section 2AA girls soccer semifinal between the Skippers and Chanhassen, Ted Schultz, athletic director at Minnetonka High School, said, Kuhlman Stadium in Edina was not ready.
That meant Edina and Minnetonka will host semifinal contests at Braemar Dome in Thursday, Oct. 22 beginning with the Hornet girls and Shakopee at 2:30 p.m. followed by Minnetonka and Edina boys at 5 p.m. and Minnetonka and Chanhassen girls at 7:30 p.m.
Thanks to the work of the City of Shakopee, Shakopee School District and the Shakopee boys soccer team, the stadium at Shakopee Junior High West was cleared in time Oct. 21 for a semifinal game.
Unfortunately for the Sabers, Eden Prairie won the game 1-0.
Matt Hanson, athletic director at Shakopee High School, said the field is ready to go now for Friday's football game with Minnetonka.
Other area football stadiums are set to host games on Friday including Chaska and Prior Lake. Crews were removing snow at Chaska High School on Wednesday afternoon in advance of practice.
Extremely grateful to work with @ISD112 Buildings & Grounds getting CHS Stadium cleared for @chaskagridiron practice/games this week! #Soar pic.twitter.com/L6Cn7moJjq— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) October 21, 2020
Jon Summer said crews were out all day Wednesday and Chaska Stadium is ready. Over at Dan Patch Stadium in Prior Lake, there's still some work to do on the field and bleachers, but Russ Reetz expects to be ready for Friday's top-5 showdown with Lakeville South.