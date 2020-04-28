Budget cuts on the way, Sean Donnelly knew the swimming and diving program at the University of North Dakota was going to be one of them. So when the team was asked to meet with administration, the Chaska High School graduate was not surprised.
Well, except for the fact that another program, the women's hockey team, which featured multiple Olympians, was in the room with them. Not the women's soccer team, not the women's golf team; programs that had been also talked about.
Baseball and men's golf were discontinued one year prior in 2016.
"The school was facing budget issues at the end of my second year. As swimmers, we had a feeling we were going to be cut. When we saw the women's hockey team, it just didn't make sense. North Dakota is a hockey school," Donnelly said.
The school honored the scholarships and with only two years remaining toward finance degree with a minor in economics, Donnelly made the decision to remain at North Dakota.
"Most of the freshmen transferred. Quite a few from my class also left for other programs. My times hadn't dropped much and I just figured with having a scholarship it was the right decision for me," said Donnelly.
So, he and his girlfriend, along with other members of the swim team started a triathlon club. "We really dove into it," he said.
The swimming part, great. The biking part, okay. The running part?
"I have absolutely no running background. I probably looked like I was walking. I was always the fastest in the swimming portion, but I would lose to everyone because of my running," Donnelly said of sprint 5K race.
Now living in Minneapolis, working on the operations side with AmeriPrise, Donnelly has been putting those running shoes to good use, keeping active with laps around Lake Harriet.
TITLE DROUGHT
When Sean Donnelly hit the wall in 20.84 seconds, clinching the Class A 50-yard freestyle swimming title in 2015, he became just the fourth Chaska boys state champion in the pool.
The first swimmer in 14 years.
Past Hawk champions were Matt Schoen in 1999 (100 Breaststroke), Neil Reierson in 2001 (100 Freestyle) and Alex Stern in 2008 (Diving).
"I remember being super nervous for the first event, but I think I was always that way. Once I got that first race out of the way, I was better," Donnelly said.
Third in the 200-yard medley relay to start the Class A Championships, joined by underclassmen Josh Wuflestad and Adam Boerner and fellow senior Peter Augdahl, Donnelly pulled away over the final 25 yards for a half-second win.
He followed it up in the next race, the 100-yard butterfly, by becoming the program's first double state champion. A closer race, just a quarter of a second difference, in a time of 50.22.
Before his senior season, the decision was made to switch from the breaststroke to the butterfly. He was second at state in the breaststroke as a junior.
"I was chasing that breaststroke record. It's something I really wanted and then the coaches decided not to have me do that event, turning me into a fly swimmer," Donnelly said.
The move paid off for a state title.
Donnelly, Boerner, Augdahl and a third underclassmen, Max Taylor, added a school-record fifth place time in his final race, the 400-yard freestyle relay. Chaska, as a team, was sixth overall, its best finish in school history.
"We had a lot of young talent come through the program at that time. I remember we only had a few guys that were driving, so there was a lot of carpooling to the pool. There was Jack Dahlgren, Dolan Craine, guys that went on to win state titles. It was a really fun pool," Donnelly said.
BACK IN THE POOL
Donnelly had the opportunity last summer to swim at the new pool at Pioneer Ridge Middle School with the WEST Express club team. Things looked a little different.
"I remember coming back after freshman and sophomore year (in college), watching the state meet, and the team brought an even bigger crowd. They were so strong. To see what they did last season was really cool. I couldn't believe how fast Evan Bock is. I remember him being this really skinny kid," Donnelly said.
Since Donnelly's two championships, the District 112 boys swim program has had champions in Dahlgren and Bock, multiple relays, including the 2019 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays. Many swimmers including Wuflestad at South Dakota State University and Boerner at the University of St. Thomas, have followed Donnelly into college programs.
"It's really fun to see how those guys are doing. I heard Adam had a great season at St. Thomas," Donnelly said.
Mr. Happy remains just that. He looks back at the times in the pool as wonderful memories. Those running times, well, that's another story!