Mahad Faisal moved to Chaska from nearby Eden Prairie before fifth grade. He made a home at Clover Ridge Elementary, but it was outside the building where he found a true love.
The basketball court.
A place he spent endless hours shooting the ball through the hoop. A place he grew as a player. A place he grew as a person. A place where he worked to make an impact as a senior on the Chaska boys basketball team.
"I would go over to Clover Ridge every day during the summer. Me and my friends would always play pick-up," Faisal said. "I just love the game, love playing."
A JV scoring star as a junior, Faisal managed to play in just a handful of varsity games at the end of the contest. He recorded eight total points.
With the graduation of 36 points per game in Cole Nicholson and Conner Krenos, there was an opening in the Hawks' line-up. Faisal worked to improve his overall game, knowing a Chaska player must be able to play defense to hit the floor.
Given a shot his senior season, Faisal showed in the season opener in December he was going to be impactful. He netted 24 points in a win over Minneapolis Washburn. In total, Faisal was in double figures 18 times this regular season, five times with 20 or more points.
Into the playoffs, Faisal is only second to teammate Luke Strazzanti with 15.2 points per game, 344 total points.
"Last year was tough, being on JV. But now, as a senior, I came in with a goal of making my team better, contributing the way I know how," Faisal said.
FOR THREE
Faisal, of Somalian descent, was no longer a stranger to the opposition after a pair of holiday tournament wins at the OSR Physical Therapy Tournament in Eden Prairie in late December.
The first night, he was 4-of-4 from behind the arc, tying a career-high with 24 points versus Shakopee.
The second night, Faisal connected on four more 3-pointers, scoring 20 points, helping Chaska rally from an early double-digit deficit over Edina.
Despite his six-foot, seven-inch stature, it is behind the 3-point line where Faisal shines. His funky quick release leaves defenders flat-footed.
"It works for me. My freshman year I was on 9A and I didn't really shoot threes. My sophomore year I started to shoot a little more, and junior year that's when they really started falling," Faisal said.
"Once one person starts hitting, the rest of the guys start hitting. You can definitely feel the momentum with the three ball," he added.
ONE GAME AT A TIME
Chaska enters the playoffs with a 23-3 record, a Metro West Conference title, the most regular seasons win in head coach Dana Kallman's impressive tenure in the program.
Despite the losses from last season, Faisal and the Hawks believed they had the pieces to be where they are.
Strazzanti is averaging eight more points a game from last season to 2019-20. Seniors Zach Lea and Ben Kallman, and junior Jack Frick are averaging a basket or two more as well. Sophomore Brady Nicholson's eight-plus points have also been added bonus.
But Faisal's addition to the offense has certainly been a major part of Chaska's top-10 ranking this season.
"As a team, we thought we could be pretty good. We know how to play with each other, we have great chemistry. Other people may have doubted us, they didn't think we'd be this good losing Cole, all the other players, but we have showed them we can play," Faisal said.
The regular season is just that, regular. The playoffs are a different animal. Despite an 8-1 record against Section 2-4A teams, a lone loss to top-ranked and unbeaten Eden Prairie, Chaska knows to get a second crack at the Eagles, they have to get there first.
Bloomington Jefferson, despite a 9-16 record, played Chaska tough in both meetings. No team in the Metro West Conference has given the Hawks fits more than the Jaguars.
It isn't the normal two-seven seed match-up.
"At this point of the season we're not going to overlook anyone," Faisal said.
If Chaska were to advance, a potential semifinal contest with No. 9-ranked Shakopee looms. The Sabers ended the Hawks' season in 2019, a tight two-possession game in the December meeting.
"We played really well that game, we were hitting our shots. Our defense was good enough to win. Overall it was a pretty good game," said Faisal of the first meeting with Shakopee. "It's definitely fun playing in this section. I'm really looking forward to these big section games with some great teams."
Faisal, uncommitted for next season, does hope to find a place to play. He'll likely go to a junior college or Division III program, but remains open to finding his next home after Chaska.
It'll be hard to beat the court at Clover Ridge where a pick-up game star turned into a high school varsity star.