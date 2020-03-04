Pretty? Nope. Convincing. Nope. Living to play at least one more game. Yep.
Chaska, held to 20 points, a season-low in the first half, survived the Section 2-4A quarterfinal contest, a 45-36 win over Bloomington Jefferson in a 2-7 seed match-up at Chaska High School March 4.
The Hawks, up seven points at halftime, saw the lead fade to four points in the final 90 seconds before creating a pair of turnovers and sinking free throws in winning a third time over the Jaguars this season.
Luke Strazzanti scored 11 of his team-high 13 points in the second half. Mahad Faisal added 12 points, seven in the second half.
Brady Nicholson and Ben Kallman were scoring leaders for Chaska at halftime with six and five points, respectively.
Chaska is 24-3 overall. Bloomington Jefferson was 7-19 this season.
The Hawks play No. 3 seed Shakopee, the teams ranked No. 8 and 9 and Class 4A, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Eden Prairie High School.
Chaska beat the Sabers 81-70 in the OSR Physical Therapy Tournament on Dec. 27 in the Eden Prairie gym.
EDEN PRAIRIE 94, CHANHASSEN 61
Four possessions into the section quarterfinals March 4, Eden Prairie showed why they're the No. 1 team in state.
A pair of John Henry 3-pointers, a pair of Austin Andrews buckets, a 10-0 Eagle lead over Chanhassen.
A 100-67 final between the two teams in the regular season, Eden Prairie (27-0) defeated the Storm in a 1-8 match-up by a 94-61 final.
Chanhassen completed the season with a 6-21 record.
Adam Strobel scored a career-high 17 points for the Storm, which trailed 49-22 at halftime. Austin Boll added 14 points with Ben Giles scoring 11 points.
Eden Prairie had four players in double figures including Drake Dobbs with 19, who reached 2,000 points for his career. Henry (23), Connor Christensen (19) and Andrews (10) were other top scorers.
Eden Prairie will host the Section 2-4A semifinals on Saturday, March 7. The Eagles play Prior Lake in the first game at noon.
PRIOR LAKE 72, MINNETONKA 44
Prior Lake won its final eight games of the regular season, moving back into the top 10. On March 4 in the Section 2-4A quarterfinals, the Lakers made it nine in a row.
The Lakers blew out visiting Minnetonka 45-22 in the first half, recording a 72-44 win in a 4-5 seed match-up.
Dawson Garcia netted a game-high 31 points for Prior Lake, one of three Lakers in double figures along with Dylan Bair (12) and Malcolm Jones (10).
Cam Steele scored 25 of the Skippers' 44 points in his final game. Riley O'Connor, another senior, also finished with 11 points.
Prior Lake used a 21-9 run over the final 7:24 of the first half for the 23-point halftime lead. The advantage was 39 points at the 8:14 mark of the second half.
Prior Lake plays top-ranked Eden Prairie in the first semifinal at noon on Saturday, March 7.