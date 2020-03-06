The shots were going to start falling, Chaska head coach Tara Seifert was sure. Just 1-of-11 on 3-pointers in the first half, the Hawks came out of the break in the Section 2-4A girls basketball championship with two good looks from outside.
Neither found the hoop, an omen for the final 18 minutes for the top-seeded Hawks.
Eden Prairie, last to state in 2014, dominated down low with its two seniors Nneka Obiazor and Natalie Mazurek, converting 17-of-21 free throws as a team in the second half, in a 70-56 championship win March 6.
Chaska, which finished the season with a 24-5 record, was denied its first trip to the state tournament since 2010.
"Impatient to start. We struggled all night to shoot from outside. I really felt in my heart that was going to change in the second half, but we struggled shooting the ball tonight," Seifert, who led Chaska to state in 2008 as well.
The Hawks, from the start, settled for the outside shot. They connected on just two of the first 20 3-point shots, finish 4-for-24 for the game.
Despite the shooting woes, Chaska got within 42-40 on a Kaylee Van Eps 3-pointer. Seifert called for a timeout after the make, switching from a 30-second break to a full timeout.
Playing from behind from a 4-2 deficit was taking its toll on Chaska.
"They're a physical team and we looked tired there in the end. When you're battling to just get the game tied, it's tough," Seifert said.
Out of the timeout Eden Prairie couldn't miss offensively. Mazurek hit her second 3-pointers. Myra Moorjani connected on 5-of-6 free throws (10-of-12 in the second half). Former Chaska starter Destinee Bursch, now with Eden Prairie, added a driving lay-up before finding Obiazor underneath the hoop.
A 17-2 run for Eden Prairie, the largest lead at 59-44. One Chaska never could recover from.
"I'm disappointed for the girls. They worked their butts off. I'm so proud of this team and everything they accomplished this year," Seifert said. "We're fortunate to have so many returners. But I have to say, Judea Montoya was such a great senior leader for us. Such a great teammate this season. There's so much we learned from this season that will help us down the road."
The game plan for Chaska, which beat Eden Prairie 70-57 in December, was to attack the hoop, get to the free throw line.
Outside of an inside bucket from Chaska's Mallory Heyer for the game's opening two points, everything was coming from the outside early on. Quick possessions led to transition basketball for Eden Prairie.
A pair of Obiazor free throws, a Mazurek 3-pointer and a Molly Lenz steal and feed to Obiazor made it 14-3.
Chaska battled back, tying the contest at 18, a concerted effort to get the ball to Heyer, who scored a game-high 23 points, as well as a pair of inside scores from Van Eps.
But like the second half, when Chaska made a run, Eden Prairie had an answer. A 7-0 run pushed the advantage back to 25-18. It was 31-25 at the break.
"Part of it might have been anxiety, wanting to get some scoring right away. We hit a couple of those threes and our confidence goes up. Some games are like this. Shooting is cold. That's basketball I guess," Seifert said.
Van Eps, who fouled out late, scored 14 points for Chaska with Ashley Schuelke sinking a 3-pointer in each half for seven points. Kelsey Willems and Kennedy Sanders, who was held in check with a strong Eagle defender, Obiazor planted in the lane, added five points each.
Obiazor (17 points), Moorjani (15), Mazurek (13), and Nia Holloway (11) were all in double figures for 18-win Eden Prairie with Bursch finishing with nine points.
The Eagles were 23-of-30 from the free-throw line, sinking five 3-pointers, three from Mazurek. Chaska was 14-of-21 on foul shots.
The Hawks graduate one player, reserve Montoya, returning two freshmen, two sophomores and two juniors from the main six-player rotation.
Eden Prairie, despite losing Obiazor and Mazurek, as well as Minnetonka and Prior Lake, young teams in 2019-20, also look to be in the section championship contention a year from now with Chaska.
"As much as this hurts, and our locker room was just that, we are lucky to have so much coming back next year," Seifert said. "This team was so close. They were all best friends, something very special. They had an incredible bond this season that I was fortunate enough to coach."