Chaska surpassed the 20-win mark each of the last three basketball seasons, yet when it came to the Section 2-4A playoffs two teams have stood in their way of a return trip to the state tournament.
Eden Prairie and Shakopee.
Two semifinal appearances over the three years, twice the Hawks were bounced. A 21-win Chaska team in 2018-19 lost by 11 points to the Sabers in the quarterfinals as well.
So when the 2021 brackets were released, Chaska, seeded third, the road to the state tournament likely was headed through those two post-season nemeses.
"I think it's always in their back of your head. It's hard to forget about playoff losses. Games that end your season," Chaska senior Jack Frick said.
On Friday in the Section 2-4A semifinals, at Eden Prairie, a team that beat them 61-55 in the regular season finale, Chaska came away with the victory despite scoring the second-lowest output of the season in a 48-45 win.
"It was a fun environment. The crowd was awesome. It felt like a packed house. Our crowd was stomping their feet," Frick said.
"It was an emotional game. Late in the season that's what you kind of expect. We've been game planning for two days for this one. The intensity in practice really picked up. It feels great to be moving on," Chaska senior Luke Strazzanti said.
"You think this could be our last game. We have a veteran group, a lot of seniors, and we just want to keep playing together. We know this is our last rodeo together, so we're leaving it all out there," Frick said.
A slow first 18 minutes, Chaska leading 21-20 despite just five total field goals, it wasn't until midway through the second half where the Hawks turned the tide a bit.
All while Strazzanti, the team's leading scorer, was on the sidelines after taking an elbow to the eye.
"I sat in and took a charge. My right eye got hit pretty good and it wasn't too functionable for a while. All credit to my teammates. I really wasn't able to watch much going through concussion protocol, but I caught an and-one from Brady (Nicholson). The guys were pushing it. (Zach) Schaffer and Tennessee (Fossen) really came up big there," Strazzanti said.
A 33-32 lead when Strazzanti went to the trainer, a three-point play from Nicholson and a Spencer Goetz steal and pass ahead to Schaffer extended the advantage to 38-32.
A Goetz post move and score kept the lead at six at 41-35. Eden Prairie, down eight, pulled within three with 65 seconds left before Chaska converted free throws and got a key defensive rebound from Schaffer after the Eagles missed from outside twice.
Held to two points in the first meeting, face-guarded beyond the 3-point line by the Eden Prairie defense, Frick knew he'd have to change his approach the second time around.
"I knew I had to get to the hoop more. Get my teammates involved," Frick said. "We did a better job executing the plays that Coach (Dana) Kallman drew up. We added some things that Eden Prairie hadn't seen. We were able to make some huge buckets down the stretch."
Frick ended up with a game-high 18 points with Nicholson adding 12 for Chaska (14-3). Goetz, with three free throws late, finished with seven points followed by Strazzanti (five), Fossen (three) and Schaffer (three).
"Getting a win over Eden Prairie always feels good. Jack played great. Tennessee hits some clutch free throws. Spencer is always battling. Brady came up huge. Zach came up with that clutch rebound. It was a good team win," Strazzanti said.
Chiddi Obiazor, coming off a 30-point game in the quarterfinals, was held to 10 points for Eden Prairie, which completed the season with a 12-7 record. Miles Smith and Will Foster were also in double figures with 11 and 10 points.
The attention now shifts to top seed Shakopee, which advanced to the finals with a 48-40 win over Bloomington Jefferson. It was only the second game out of 20 for the Sabers (15-5) outside of South Suburban Conference play.
Sixth-ranked Shakopee was led by Cade McGraw and Nick Katona with 18 and 12 points, respectively.
The Sabers return three players in Katona, Quinten Snell and Mick Wherley from a 2020 team that beat Chaska 61-50 to reach the cancelled section championship game.
"This is what we been working for all season. We're one step closer to playing on that Target Center floor. Knocking off Shakopee after the last two years to get to state would be the perfect way," Frick said.
Strazzanti was in the crowd the last time Chaska played in the Section 2-4A championship in 2017, a victory over Eden Prairie at a packed Hopkins High School. His brother, Alex, was a senior guard on the team.
"It would be a dream come true," said Luke of making the state tournament. "We've been waiting for this moment to happen for three years. It's tough in this section to win three games and we have that opportunity now. We have full trust in coach that he will get us ready for Shakopee. We just need to come out, play our game and execute."
The scheduled game time for the section championship is 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 at Shakopee High School.