Minnetonka won the opening four minutes of each half. Chaska won the rest, the difference in a 57-44 victory for the Hawks in the Section 2-4A quarterfinals on March 16.
The Skippers, down 26-19 at halftime, drew within one possession twice in the second half, capitalizing on four consecutive turnovers from Chaska.
Out of a timeout, though, the Hawks scored on three straight trips down the court, working the same play for two different outcomes to comfortable push the lead back to seven points.
Brady Nicholson, who scored 29 points in the first meeting, was held scoreless in the first half, but came alive with 10 points down the stretch. Jack Frick led all Hawks with 16 points on four 3-pointers.
Luke Strazzanti finished with 13 points, while Jakobe Lyles netted eight points in the first half with Spencer Goetz doing the same in the second half.
Minnetonka's Jalen Cain, who scored a game-high 18 points, was especially good early in the second half, getting to the rim and drawing the Skippers within one score.
Senior Vince Brown added a career game for Minnetonka, scoring 13 points, which included a pair of 3-pointers for the 6'5" forward.
Chaska, ranked fifth in Class 4A with a 13-3 record, gets a rematch with No. 2 seed Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19. The Eagles handily moved on with a 71-45 quarterfinal win over Prior Lake.
Eden Prairie and Chaska met in what turned out to be the regular season finale for the Hawks on March 5, a 61-55 decision. A career-best 27-point effort from Goetz offset a quiet night for most Hawk shooters.
SHAKOPEE 73, CHANHASSEN 46
Cade McGraw returned to the line-up for sixth-ranked Shakopee, boosting an already deep roster, helping the top-seeded Sabers advance in the Section 2-4A quarterfinals in a 73-46 win over Chanhassen on March 16.
McGraw, out since early February, is the second-leading scorer for the Sabers.
Chanhassen, which finished the shortened 2021 season with a 3-10 record, also had a player return to the floor in senior Adam Strobel. The Storm guard was hurt in an early February game, missing four games due to the team's two-week pause.
Strobel scored nine points in his final game for the Storm.
Shakopee scored 20 of the first 24 points, holding Chanhassen to 14 first-half points in a 21-point advantage at the intermission.
University of Minnesota-Duluth commit Nick Katona led all Saber scorers with 17 points.
Ben Giles, senior for Chanhassen, netted a game-high 18 points with classmate Mike Shea adding eight points.
Shakopee will host Bloomington Jefferson, a two-point winner over Edina, in the Section 2-4A semifinals at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 19.