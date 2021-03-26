Not much separated Shakopee and Chaska into the Section 2-4A boys basketball championship. Just one spot in the final Minnesota Basketball News rankings. Less than one point per game scored average.
The section champion seemed to be who shot the basketball better March 25 at Shakopee High School.
And that team was the Sabers, who got a game-high 22 points from Cade McGraw in a 66-48 final.
It is the first state tournament appearance for Shakopee since 2015, a year in which the Sabers finished third overall.
With McGraw out of the lineup injured for more than half of the season, Shakopee was just 6-5, twice falling to Eastview and once each to Rosemount, Farmington and Lakeville South.
The junior's playoff return sparked the Sabers, a total of 50 points scored in three post-season wins. His 22 points in the championship a career-high.
A 31-25 advantage at halftime, a trio of 3-pointers from Mick Wherley, Quinten Snell and McGraw pushed the lead to double digits at 40-29.
Chaska got within single digits again twice including 47-39 and 51-44 on long 3-pointers from Luke Strazzanti, who finished with a team-high 16 points.
Shakopee outscored Chaska 15-4 over the final six-plus minutes with McGraw scoring 13 of those points.
It was third consecutive playoff win for Shakopee over Chaska.
"Not the way we wanted the season to end tonight, but that doesn’t take away from how proud I am of this team and what they did this year," Chaska head coach Dana Kallman said on Twitter. Thank you to our seniors ... outstanding players, better people!"
Chaska finished with a 14-4 record, a share of the Metro West Conference title -- the sixth in seven years -- and a No. 5 ranking in Class 4A.
The team featured 10 seniors including four-year varsity member Spencer Goetz (10 points) and three-year varsity members Strazzanti and Jack Frick (six points). Junior Brady Nicholson also added nine points for the Hawks.
State quarterfinals are March 30-31 at neutral sites for boys basketball.