Tara Seifert could sense it. Sidelined two weeks with COVID concerns, the Section 2-4A quarterfinal between third-ranked Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson was going to be a struggle.
At least right away.
Winning 83-27 in the only regular season meeting, Chaska managed just 23 points over the first 18 minutes on March 16, the first game action since a thrilling win over Wayzata on Feb. 26.
"We were fortunate to be a high seed. I knew it would take some time to get our rhythm back. You could tell our passing, our sync, wasn't there," Seifert said.
"It was a challenge. It felt more like a month than two weeks," said the coach about the layoff. "You're used to seeing the kids every day and then not to see them for that long, it was hard. Luckily with the weather getting warmer, kids were able to get outside, they could run, they could shoot at outdoor hoops. But it wasn't the same obviously."
Chaska eventually wore down Bloomington Jefferson, the final score still lopsided 62-28.
The Hawks got it out of their system. Now the focus was on Shakopee, a team that upset them in the Section 2-4A semifinals in 2019.
And while the Sabers made a number of contested shots, especially early in the second half, that wear-down factor showed as Chaska advanced to its second consecutive section championship in a 60-44 final on March 19 at Chaska High School.
"We took a big step offensively. We had a number of kids really rise to the occasion, give us a boost in scoring," Seifert said.
Early on it was senior captain Kelsey Willems, who hit two long-range jumpers for five early points. Ashley Schuelke, well below her 2019-20 scoring average throughout this season, scored seven points off the bench.
Kayla Hendrickson added a transition lay-up off the glass in the second half, while Anna Lenzen provided solid defense, diving on the ground for a loose ball, finding a streaking Mallory Heyer for an easy second-half score.
Production came from everyone as Shakopee clamped down with double- and sometimes triple-teams on Heyer. Chaska also lost Kendall Karrmann to a hand injury in the first half.
"It was great to see that. I'm very happy for her," said Seifert of Schuelke, who entered the game with a season-high of three points. "What makes you really strong in the tournament is having other kids that are not always your top scorers to come out, score eight to 10 points, and have the ability to do that each game. It makes it tough for the other team to defend."
Shakopee found that in the semifinals. Holding Heyer to nine first-half points, Chaska still led 34-26 at the break.
"What we've been able to rely on all season is our defense. That's been our strength. Shakopee has a good core group that's experienced. We knew they were a physical team. They were going to make it tough on us. I just hoped we would wear them down as the game went on," Seifert said.
When the Sabers made an early run in the second half, the Hawks had an answer. Schuelke scored on a drive, then Kaylee Van Eps was left wide open under the basket before Kennedy Sanders added two free throws.
A corner 3-pointer from Willems moved the lead to a game-high 17 at 51-34. Willems was one of six Hawks to make multiple field goals led by Heyer and Sanders with 16 points each. Sanders netted eight points in each half.
"Kennedy's just so very consistent. She's what makes us go," Seifert said. "Probably most importantly it is what does for other players on the floor. Teams are focusing on her so much it opens up things for others."
Kelley Brennan, with three 3-pointers, was Shakopee's top scorer with 11 points. Senior Natalie Holte and freshman Olivia Pawlicki each added seven points as well.
REMATCH WITH MINNETONKA
Those in the Chaska High School gym on Feb. 12 were treated to a game of the year candidate. Minnetonka and the Hawks needed overtime to decide a 71-66 decision.
One of two marquee top-10 victories for Chaska outside of conference play.
The Skippers will be back in the Hawks' gym at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 in the Section 2-4A championship.
"It's going to be a real battle. Minnetonka is really playing well. They had a tough task beating Eden Prairie a third time. We match up so well. Both teams are deep, we each have size, good guards, shooters from the outside. Minnetonka really looks a lot like us," Seifert said.
Minnetonka, section champions in 2017 and 2018, a section finalist in 2019, has taken that next step into the top eschelon of the teams in the state with the addition of DeLaSalle transfer Ki'ani Lockett, a 15-point scorer for the Skippers.
"Guarding Lockett is quite the task. She's dynamic. She's really our Kennedy. Our defense on her, their shooters, is going to be key," Seifert said.
Minnetonka has strong guard play from Lockett, Desiree Ware, Ellah Durkee, and Tori McKinney, while Emma Dasovich has emerged over the final weeks as a double-digit scorer alongside Sophie Haydon.
"We can't give them extra opportunities. We have to rebound the basketball well. There's so many we'll continue to work on in practice this week to be ready. But I think the two weeks off, it's added another piece of determination for our squad. They want that chance at more big games. Showing what we are made of," Seifert said.
The game will be streamed live on WatchCHBN.com, free for viewers.