Tara Seifert pulled down her mask briefly, flashing a smile, and then cut down the remaining strands of the net, throwing it into the air like a bride with flowers on her wedding day
The last time the Chaska High School girls basketball head coach was on a ladder under the basket was 2010, the Hawks a 45-43 winner over Edina, in brand new Chanhassen High School. Current Chaska Hawks JV coach Ellen Degler was a senior star.
After knocking on the door in 2020, placing second in Section 2-4A, the Chaska Hawks kicked the door down in 2021.
Behind a game-high 23 points, tying a career night from Kennedy Sanders, third-ranked Chaska won the section title 61-43 over No. 6 Minnetonka on March 25.
"It's been our dream to do this. For the kids looking up to us, we were once them, watching the Chaska High School team and wanting to be them. I think this gives them something to work for. Something to dream about like us," Sanders, a sophomore, said.
Chaska players reminisced while cutting down the net what it was like to have Eden Prairie do so on the same floor a year prior. That wasn't going to happen this time around.
Using the experience from that game, a 14-0 record in 2021, including an overtime victory over Minnetonka in February, the Hawks were the team that executed the game plan just a bit better.
"I think we were the more comfortable team being in this position. Minnetonka was the team not having been in this game before. I think we used that to our advantage," Sanders said.
"I'm thrilled. They worked their butts off all year. To hold a team like that to 43 points, that's awesome. I'm just so proud of them," Seifert said.
With Minnetonka clamping down on Hawks post Mallory Heyer in the second half, Chaska found offense in other ways.
Kendall Karrmann drove to the hoop twice for scores. Ashley Schuelke scored off her own offensive rebound. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Kelsey Willems and Sanders pushed the lead to 42-27 with under 12 minutes to play.
While Minnetonka drew within nine twice more, Sanders sealed the win by converting 9-of-10 free throws down the stretch, 12-of-14 for the game, in finishing with 23 points. Sanders was also credited with six rebounds and four assists.
"I was just trying to focus on limiting our turnovers. We had too many in the first half. The big thing was staying composed. I thought we were more patient, we looked for the open shot more in the second half," Sanders said.
Sanders was playing double-duty guarding Minnetonka star Ki'ani Lockett for much of the game. Early on Lockett couldn't miss. She scored 13 of the team's first 15 points, adding an assist on a bucket that capped a 13-2 run and a 17-11 lead.
Included in Lockett's start were three 3-pointers, including two from NBA range.
"I was like, 'not sure what I'm supposed to do there,' said Sanders referring to the long threes. "She's a great player, tremendous shot. She's such a great leader for them."
Lockett was held to five points over the last 29 minutes.
"I thought our posts did a good job helping cut her off up top. They were more aware of what she wanted to do. And I had to adjust, not giving her any space, even if it was way out there," Sanders said.
While Lockett was 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, the rest of the Minnetonka team was 0-for-9.
In fact, besides Lockett with 18 points, only Desiree Ware (eight points), Molly Oehme (five points) and Sophie Haydon (five points) converted multiple field goals. Unofficially, Minnetonka was 13-of-42 from the field for 31 percent.
"I think having played them already, we knew what to expect. We knew what they wanted to do. I think we did a great job of taking that away from them," Sanders said.
Chaska had six different players with multiple field goals with Heyer (14 points), Kaylee Van Eps (eight points), Willems and Karrmann (six points each), and Schuelke (four points) on the scoresheet.
Eight of Heyer's points came in the closing minutes of the first half, including a pair of 3-pointers for a 27-19 lead at the break.
It is the third state tournament appearance in 14 seasons under Seifert.
"It's awesome. You can't see my smile under my mask, but it was thrilling. The girls worked so hard and I'm blessed to coach these young ladies. We're going to have a blast next week," Seifert said.
The state quarterfinals are Tuesday and Wednesday, March 30-31, at neutral sites. Chaska will draw either No. 10-ranked Rosemount, which advance due to a forfeit in the championship versus Lakeville North, or the winner of No. 4 Stillwater-East Ridge.
The south half of the state bracket will also feature second-ranked Farmington.
North half state qualifiers are Centennial (Section 5), top-ranked Hopkins (Section 6), Forest Lake (Section 7), and the winner of No. 5-ranked Elk River and St. Michael-Albertville.