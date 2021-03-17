Sidelined for two weeks with COVID concerns, the first 18 minutes back in game action were kindly put, a bit rusty for Chaska.
The final 18 minutes in the Section 2-4A quarterfinals were more like it for the third-ranked Hawks.
Chaska, the top seed, outscored Bloomington Jefferson 39-16 in the second half, advancing to the semifinals in a 62-28 win March 16.
Mallory Heyer and Kelsey Willems were top scorers for the Hawks with 17 and 12 points followed by Anna Lenzen (nine), Kennedy Sanders (eight) and Kayla Hendrickson (six).
Emily Roach was the top scorer for the Jaguars with six points.
Chaska will host No. 4 seed Shakopee at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19. The Sabers, 12-5 on the season, is led by double-digit scorers Natalie Holte and Kate Coldes with Kelley Brennan at 9.5 points per game.
Four of five losses this season for Shakopee came against South Suburban Conference leaders Farmington and Rosemount.
MINNETONKA 68, EDINA 36
A 21-point lead at halftime, sixth-ranked Minnetonka improved to 14-4 in a 68-36 win over Edina on March 16 in the Section 2-4A quarterfinals.
The Skippers held the Hornets to 13 points in the first 18 minutes.
Ten different Minnetonka players scored led by Ki'ana Lockett with a game-high 23 points. Desiree Ware and Emma Dasovich each finished with 10 points as well.
Allie Murphy was Edina's top scorer with 11 points.
It was the third win of the season for Minnetonka over the Hornets.
The Skippers will host ninth-ranked Eden Prairie in the Section 2-4A semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19. Minnetonka swept the regular season series by a 62-55 score in both games.
EDEN PRAIRIE 71, CHANHASSEN 53
A slow start, a 22-point deficit at halftime, despite a 38-point second half output, sixth-seeded Chanhassen fell in the Section 2-4A quarterfinals at ninth-ranked Eden Prairie on March 16.
University of Minnesota commit Nia Holloway led all scorers with 24 points for the Eagles, which led 37-15 at halftime. Ten different Eden Prairie players scored including Molly Lenz and Destinee Bursch with nine points apiece.
Chanhassen, which finished the season with an 8-9 record in the first year with head coach Kayla Walsh, fourth place in the Metro West Conference, also had 10 players score in the playoff contest.
Callin Hake had a team-high 16 points followed by Madi Hicks with nine points.
Other top scorers for the Storm were Avery Linder (seven) and Lauren Arnold (six).
"Proud of our GRIT! Thank you to our seniors for being the best role models we could ask for! We will miss you dearly. But remember, your Storm family is always here for you," Walsh said on Twitter.
Eden Prairie, the No. 3 seed, will travel to sixth-ranked Minnetonka on Friday, March 19, in the semifinal round. Game time is 7 p.m.