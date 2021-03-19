A total of 94 shots on goal, an up-and-down style of hockey between Southwest Christian/Richfield and Orono in the Section 2A quarterfinals March 18, blink and you missed it.
Falling behind 4-1, under 11 minutes to play, the third-seeded Stars rallied to tie the game, but Orono got the game-winner.
Fin Jevne's game-winning goal for the Spartans came with 14 seconds left on the clock from Hadley Stephenson and Jamie Bazil.
Matt Steussi's power-play goal off a tipped shot from the point and Andrew Erhart's short-handed tally drew Southwest Christian/Richfield within one. Steussi fed Erhart on a 2-on-1 opportunity to make it 4-3 with 4:35 to play.
Stars get one back on the power play. 2-4. Stuessi from Olimb and Michelizzi! pic.twitter.com/zqLOCyJGgm— Southwest Christian Richfield Boys HS Hockey (@SWCRHockey) March 19, 2021
Stars with the shorty! 3-4. Erhart from Stuessi! 4:35 to play. pic.twitter.com/vBOKgVZvM3— Southwest Christian Richfield Boys HS Hockey (@SWCRHockey) March 19, 2021
With under two minutes left, Richfield senior Ryan Odefey tied the game at four off assists from Brody Hardacre and Caleb Bendell, who earlier scored for the Stars in the first period.
Despite the momentum shift, Orono, which put 51 shots on net, including 24 alone in a three-goal second period, was able to recapture the lead at the 16:46 mark of the third period.
Isaac Haugen made 46 saves for the Stars with Brock Peyton stopping 43 shots for Orono, the No. 6 seed.
Southwest Christian/Richfield completes the 2021 season with an 11-6 record.