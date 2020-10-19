Defeating Southwest Christian girls soccer has proved to be a tough task this season. If you can't score on them, you can't beat them.
Surrendering just one goal thus far, now 13 matches in, the Stars are two victories from a Section 2A title.
Southwest Christian defeated Mankato Loyola 8-0 and Waseca 1-0 to advance through the first two rounds. The Stars, the No. 2 seed, draw St. Peter, an upset winner over Mankato East in penalty kicks, in the semifinals.
Game time is 4:15 p.m. at Southwest Christian High School on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The Saints are 10-0-3 overall.
Emma Baribault finished a corner kick from Lauren Walmer, a header from Maddie Alberti keeping the play alive in the box for the 1-0 lead in the first half versus Waseca.
Southwest Christian's goals against streak is at 20 halves, or 800 minutes into the final week of the season.
Waconia and Mankato West meet in the other semifinal at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 with the championship set for the high seed on Thursday, Oct. 22.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Maeve Kelly gave Holy Family Catholic an early lead, her 13th goal of the season, but Mankato West rallied back to win 2-1 in the Section 2A quarterfinals Oct. 15 in Victoria.
Annelise Winch's second goal of the game in overtime was the deciding score for the fifth-seeded Scarlets.
Holy Family Catholic nearly ended it in the first 10-minute overtime session, a Kate Buchholz shot hitting the post on a breakaway.
Bri Stoltzman was credited with 14 saves for Mankato West (8-2-2) with Bella Hocevar making six saves for the Fire.
Holy Family, which completed the season with a 8-5 record, won 9-0 over Cannon Falls in the playoff opener. Kelly was one of eight different goal scorers with two tallies.
Other players to score were Katie Anseth, Hailey Pavelka, Anna Johnson, Reyana Schaffer, Mary Furlong, and Brenna Westerhaus. Holy Family Catholic had a total of 38 shots on goal.