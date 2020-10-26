SW Christian Soccer - Runner-Up

Southwest Christian was the runner-up in Section 2A, setting records in most wins (13) and highest section finish in program history.

 Submitted Photo

To reach the Section 2A girls soccer championship match, Southwest Christian needed to defeat undefeated St. Peter. A last-minute goal did just that.

To win the Section 2A title, Southwest Christian needed to defeat another undefeated team, defending section champion Waconia (13-0-2).

A strong first 40 minutes, the Stars trailing just 1-0 on a penalty kick-goal, Southwest Christian was unable to hold back a Wildcat offense that averaged more than four goals per match.

Waconia added a pair of tallies, winning the Section 2A title in a 3-1 decision on Oct. 24 at Braemar Dome in Edina.

Southwest Christian, making its first section championship appearance in program history, finished with a 13-2 record, surrendering just five total goals on the season.

Maddy Alberti's 74th minute goal from Emma Baribault was just the fifth goal allowed this season by Waconia as well; the first of the 2020 post-season.

Jordan Grell and Melissa Honnold scored for Waconia with Katie Gregoire credited with 11 saves for the Wildcats.

Events

Recommended for you