To reach the Section 2A girls soccer championship match, Southwest Christian needed to defeat undefeated St. Peter. A last-minute goal did just that.
To win the Section 2A title, Southwest Christian needed to defeat another undefeated team, defending section champion Waconia (13-0-2).
A strong first 40 minutes, the Stars trailing just 1-0 on a penalty kick-goal, Southwest Christian was unable to hold back a Wildcat offense that averaged more than four goals per match.
Waconia added a pair of tallies, winning the Section 2A title in a 3-1 decision on Oct. 24 at Braemar Dome in Edina.
Southwest Christian, making its first section championship appearance in program history, finished with a 13-2 record, surrendering just five total goals on the season.
Maddy Alberti's 74th minute goal from Emma Baribault was just the fifth goal allowed this season by Waconia as well; the first of the 2020 post-season.
Jordan Grell and Melissa Honnold scored for Waconia with Katie Gregoire credited with 11 saves for the Wildcats.