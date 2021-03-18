Holy Family Catholic entered the Section 2AA playoffs with 14 different skaters recording at least one goal. Three lines that can score. Three lines that can put pressure on the opponents.
That depth coupled with the Fire's skating ability showed in a dominating 5-1 victory over Chaska in the 4-5 game to open the playoffs March 18 in Victoria.
Chaska ended Holy Family Catholic's season in the same seeding game in 2020 by a 6-3 score.
Three goals in 69 seconds, two off the stick's of the Fire, extended a second-period advantage to 3-1.
Nick Blood gave Holy Family Catholic a 2-0 lead, beating two Chaska defenders to the front of the net for the back-hand shot past Hawks goaltender Carter Wishart.
While Chaska got one back just 32 seconds later, a rebound goal from Jack Seaverson off a shot from Sully Scholle, Holy Family Catholic countered on the next shift. Jacob McPartland picked the pocket of Hawks defenseman Sam Rinzel, taking a pass from Marc Lund for a breakaway goal at 3-1.
Lund added two goals, one short-handed on a first-period breakaway, and a fourth Fire tally in the third period to clinch the win.
Charlie Lindberg completed a four-point game with an empty-net tally late in regulation.
Wishart made 28 saves for Chaska, suffered four losses over the last five games, finishing with a 10-9 record. Scholle, the top scorer for the Hawks, completed his senior year with 20 goals and 18 assists.
Other scoring leaders were Seaverson (13 goals, 14 assists) and Rinzel (eight goals, 17 assists).
Holy Family Catholic (11-4-1) got 30 saves on 31 shot attempts from senior goaltender Jack Olson.
The Fire draw top-seeded and second-ranked Eden Prairie on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Eden Prairie Community Center. The Eagles beat the Fire 6-0 on Jan. 30.
PRIOR LAKE 8, CHANHASSEN 0
Prior Lake won 18 games in the 2019-20 season, earning the No. 1 seed in Section 2AA. A young Laker team that saw Chaska upset them in the semifinal round.
With most of that line-up returning, a top line of sophomores now juniors, Prior Lake has picked up right where they left off, now 14-2-2 overall after beating Chanhassen 8-0 in the section quarterfinals on March 18 at Dakotah Arena.
Alex Bump scored twice, Will Schumacher added one of two Laker power-play goals, while Sam Rice added a short-handed tally.
Prior Lake led 2-0 and 4-0 at the intermission, outshooting the Storm 18-2 and 15-6 over the first two periods.
Will Anderson, one of two seniors for Chanhassen along with Landon Oldenkamp, made 32 saves.
Chanhassen (8-11) had nine different skaters finish with double digits in points led by Joey Parker (five goals, 13 assists), Alex Lunski (10 goals, seven assists), Jake Risch (seven goals, eight assists), and Evan Miller (six goals, seven assists).
Anderson posted a record of 7-9 with 466 total saves for the season.
Prior Lake, the No. 2 seed, will host Minnetonka at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, in the semifinals. The Skippers advanced with a bye due to a forfeiture from Shakopee, which had a positive COVID case.