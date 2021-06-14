Section track and field will look different for Chaska next season with the addition of a third class; the Hawks soon will be matched up with Minnetonka and Eden Prairie of the Lake Conference, and Shakopee and Prior Lake of the South Suburban Conference.
The 2021 running, hosted by Waconia High School, no longer at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, was the final opportunity to compete against the likes of Buffalo, Hutchinson, New Ulm, and Mankato East and West.
For Chaska, relays have been a sense of pride over the years in Section 2AA. Many times qualifying teams to state.
So it was ironic, in the final event in the section, the 4x400 girls relay, the team of Synia Montoya, Kendall Thom, Noella Ross, and Annalise Bury, each took turns carrying the baton around the track.
Chaska's runner-up time of 4:16.01 from the three juniors and Ross, a seventh grader, was one of two state qualifications for the Hawks on June 9 and 11.
Junior Colton Rada, the Metro West Conference shot put champion, was runner-up at sections, posting his best throw in his first attempt, a put of 50 1/2 feet.
Chaska was eighth of 18 teams with 34 points in the girls team standings with the boys totaling 33 3/4 points for 10th place.
Daneyah Hughes was a strong point-getter for Chaska, running fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.44 seconds. She added an eighth-place time of 13.42 in the 100 meters.
Hughes was joined by senior Aniya Burnett, Kelli Streeter, and senior Sydney Grossklaus in the 4x100 relay. The Metro West Conference champion team was third, missing state by 24 hundredths of a second, in 51.22.
Chaska's Grossklaus, Thom, Montoya, and Bury were also third in the 4x200 relay, more than a second behind Shakopee for a state spot, in 1:49.91.
Grossklaus added an eighth-place time of 28.29 in the 200 meters, while thrower Daniyah Hughes was fifth in discus (102 feet, eight inches) and seventh in shot put (33 feet, 9 1/2 inches).
Chaska's distance team of senior Ethan Leonard and Nolan Sutter turned in four top-six finishes. Leonard was third in the 3,200 meters (10:00.46) and fourth in the one-mile (4:37.82). Sutter was fifth in the 1,600 and sixth in the 3,200 in times of 4:38.52 and 10:15.64.
Cameron Walle was seventh in the 400-meter dash in 52.83 seconds.
In field events, Zach Schmidt was seventh in high jump at a height of five feet, eight inches. Ryan Mercer was seventh in shot put at 45 feet, 10 inches, while placing ninth in discus at 125 feet, nine inches.
The Class AA State Track and Field Meet is Saturday, June 19, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.