When Southwest Christian and Belle Plaine get together on the volleyball court, it's never one-sided, even if the score may say so.
After four consecutive seasons in which the Tigers and Stars, two of the premier teams in Section 2AA and previously together in the Minnesota River Conference, split, Southwest Christian got the sweep.
The Stars beat Belle Plaine 25-22, 25-11, 27-25 in the sub-section championship match in Section 2AA in New Prague on Nov. 5.
Southwest Christian won in the regular season finale 3-0 as well.
Dating back to 2017, the Stars and Tigers each went .500 against other, 2-2 that year, and 1-1 the last three seasons. The two teams played five sets twice in 2019, while Southwest Christian topped Belle Plaine in the sub-section champion in 2017.
The Stars have won all nine sets in the post-season thus far, defeating Tri-City United and Norwood Young America as well.
The match with Belle Plaine certainly the greatest challenge. Leading much of the first set, the Stars needed a late rally, capped by a Mehlayna Straub block, to claim the 1-0 lead.
After a quicker, more dominating second set, the two teams traded point-for-point in game three, tied often. Belle Plaine had two match-points at 24-22, but the Stars evened the score, eventually winning in extra points to advance to the section championship.
Southwest Christian (28-3), unbeaten against Class AA opponents this year -- all three defeats came against Class AAAA teams, ironically all playing for section titles this week -- will play in its first section championship since 2017.
The Stars will face Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Peter High School. The Bucs, 18-12 overall, defeated New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in the south sub-section championship.
W-E-M lost to Belle Plaine 3-1 on Sept. 28.