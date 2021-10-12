Top seeds Minnetonka, Edina and Eden Prairie advanced in the Section 2AAA boys soccer tournament, joined by top class newcomer Waconia in the semifinals.
The second round of the top class soccer playoffs are Thursday, Oct. 14 at the high seed.
MINNETONKA 5, CHASKA 0
Seventh-ranked Minnetonka, unbeaten in seven straight matches, won a Section 2AAA opener at home over No. 8 seed Chaska by a 5-0 score on Oct. 12.
Charlie Pears netted two goals with Torin Firehammer adding a score and two assists.
Minnetonka, up 2-0 at halftime, also got tallies from Jack Olson and Ewan Magowan in their 12th win in 16 matches.
Chaska, which concluded the 2021 campaign with a 1-11-2 record, recorded one shot on goal.
Minnetonka will host No. 5 seed Waconia (8-6-2), which beat Shakopee in a shootout by a 7-6 score, at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Neither team scored in the 80 minutes of regulation or 20 minutes of overtime.
Defensemen Cameron Walle and Max Eriksrud, co-captains, were named Metro West All-Conference and all-conference honorable mention, respectively. Senior midfielder Andree Mora also received an honorable mention award.
Hawk varsity awards were also given out for attacking players of the year (Mora and Fabrizio Arenas Valero), defending player of the year (Walle), Hawk Award (Eriksrud and Mora), and most improved (Trung Nguyen).
EDINA 3, CHANHASSEN 0
Tom O'Brien netted a goal with an assist, part of a three-tally first half, as second-seeded Edina defeated Chanhassen 3-0 in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals on Oct. 12 at Kuhlman Stadium.
The Storm finish the 2021 season with a 3-9-3 record.
Jackson Holley and Jackson Parrish also scored for the Hornets, which own 11 wins in 17 matches.
Edina hosts Eden Prairie in the semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 14. The Eagles beat Prior Lake in a shootout after the two teams played 100 minutes, each team scoring a goal.
Eden Prairie beat Edina 2-1 and played to a 1-1 draw in the regular season.