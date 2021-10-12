The reaction of senior Claire Carver told the story of the first 40 minutes between host Minnetonka and Chaska in the Section 2AAA girls soccer quarterfinals Oct. 12.
Frustration.
A stout defensive plan, Aubrey Heyer and Sofia Lendino clogging the middle of the Skipper attack for Chaska, forcing chances from the outside, forced a scoreless first half.
Minnetonka, despite numerous chances, was unable to connect, thwarted by the Hawk backline that included Ellie Vandaalen, Mia Johnson and Addi Schneider with goaltender Ava Northamer.
That was until the second half.
Al Marceau scored at 41:36. Two minutes later, it was Gabbie Ryan. By the 7:24 mark of the second half, a Marceau score had made it 3-0.
Minnetonka notched its 10th win of the season, a 4-0 playoff victory.
Ryan added her second goal of the game for the final difference for the Skippers.
Minnetonka captain Payton Mahady had a foot in three of the four goals. Her free kick from midfield was played through by Ryan to a widen open Marceau for the 1-0 lead.
Ryan finished a Mahady corner kick at 2-0, later playing a ball in the next off a Mahady free kick.
Chaska, which started just three seniors in Lendino, Paige Bakke and Kinley O'Connor, had six underclassmen in the line-up including an eighth grader and freshman.
The Hawks were 4-9-1 this season.
It was the final game for Chaska head coach Steve Vuolo, who is stepping down after four seasons with a planned move out-of-state happening in the next 12 months.
Chaska finished second in the Metro West Conference in 2018 and 2019, finishing a point out of first place in 2020.