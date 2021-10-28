Ella Christ was a freshman, Mallory Heyer a sophomore, when Chaska, the No. 8 seed, knocked off No. 1 Shakopee, and then defeated No. 4 Eden Prairie, to reach the Section 2AAA championship
Now as captains two years later, Heyer doesn't want her volleyball career to be over as a senior. Christ wants to finish off what the Hawks started in 2019, a post-season where they came came up just a few points short of a section title.
On Oct. 28 in the Section 2AAAA semifinals, Chaska had that same playoff swagger from 2019, this time, though, as the higher seed, on their home floor.
While set scores were 25-19, 25-20, 25-20, the Hawks earning the sweep, Chaska never felt at danger. They were the better team in just about every aspect of the game.
They were better from the opening point, the first eight points really, before Shakopee got on the board.
In a match-up of two of the top-five ranked teams in Class AAAA, it was all Chaska on Thursday night.
"Credit Shakopee, they kept fighting, never quit. But we sure weren't ready for our season to be done. We knew we had this type of performance in us. Now we're ready for our next challenge," Heyer said.
Two nights after Shakopee kept Chanhassen off balance with its serve, Chaska did the same against the Sabers. Shakopee struggled with the first pass, hitting out-of-system regularly.
The Hawks, meanwhile, held the Sabers to a single ace until late in the match, three total. The first pass finding setter Kiki Thompson in good spots, the junior was able to spread the ball around to all of her weapons.
Christ was lethal down the line. Heyer turned it up a notch for the playoffs. Senior Sam Schmidt and junior Avery Rosenberg, also on the 2019 roster, hit at a high percentage. Even junior MaKina Larson got in the act, a kill midway through the second set forcing a Shakopee timeout.
Heyer's exclamation point in game one, with Shakopee pressing closer, came on an overpass. Both her and Schmidt went up, and the ball went down, Heyer calling dibs, as Chaska claimed an early set lead.
"Every chance Mallory has to go out, destroy a ball, she does. She just loves being out there, competing," Christ said of Heyer.
Christ, injured mid-season, has regained her play from her first two varsity seasons. Her serve produced long runs. Her defense and serve receive were as good as ever. And when she went up to hit, she was creative.
"Ella plays with a lot of composure, a lot of energy. What she does for this team, both offensively and defensively, is so huge," Heyer said of Christ.
Chaska claimed an 11-2 lead in game three, extending the advantage to 21-9, coach Sue Murphy flashing a smile through the top of her mask.
It was the Hawks' night.
"When we found out it was going to be Shakopee, a team we beat at home earlier in the season, we all knew they were going to bring it even more the second time. We were prepared for everything. They have a team of seniors, and I'm sure they didn't want their season to end, but neither did we," Christ said.
Chaska won the fourth and fifth sets in the regular season meeting on Oct. 2 for a 3-2 win.
A packed house, the ticket line out the door, the atmosphere in the gymnasium was electric from the start. Chants back and forth from the student sections only fueled the Hawk players, which were having an all-around fun time on and off the court.
"We had a great showing tonight. They came out, supported us, cheered us to victory. It brought our energy up, too. We knew we had to protect our house tonight," said Heyer about the Chaska gym, a place where the team was 12-1, losing just a home tournament final with No. 2 Eagan.
Now it's Eden Prairie. The top-seeded Eagles defeating Minnetonka in three games in the other semifinal.
A trip to the state tournament on the line in the Eagles' gym on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.
Having beat every team in section except for Eden Prairie -- the two teams did not meet in the regular season -- it's only fitting that Chaska and the Eagles, ranked No. 3 and 4 in state, are meeting in the championship.
"Our goal is playing at the X. That's been the goal since Day One. We're going to play as hard as we can, give everything we got. We're going to EP's gym and make it feel like our own," said Heyer, a member of Chaska's state basketball championship team last winter, and a commit to the University of Minnesota women's basketball team.
EDEN PRAIRIE 3, MINNETONKA 0
A back-and-forth second set, tied at 25, Minnetonka needed two points. Two points away from tying the match at one in the Section 2AAAA semifinals on Oct. 28.
Instead it the Eagles who got the two points. First, a Cameron Berger block, and then a hitting error for the Skippers. A 27-25 set score.
Third-ranked Eden Prairie eliminated Minnetonka, sets one and three by scores of 25-19, to advance to the championship.
The Eagles (18-6) will host No. 4-ranked Chaska at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Minnetonka concluded the regular season with a 20-9 record.