Southwest Christian won three matches, needing one more to advance in the Section 4A Girls Tennis tournament Oct. 6 in Chaska.
Two matches left on the court, Mounds Park Academy won in three sets at third singles and won a second-set tie-breaker at second doubles to clinch the 4-3 decision.
Senior Ella Schmidt posted her program-record 33rd win, a 6-1, 6-1 victor at first singles.
Seniors Hannah and Greta Schwarz finished the season with a 9-1 record, a program-best 21 all-time wins in doubles. Their score at first doubles was 6-3, 6-1.
Maddie Schmidt and Madeleine Dekkers also won 7-5, 6-1 at third doubles for the Stars.
Yaya Schmidt won the first set at third singles for Southwest Christian, falling 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. Emily Wilson and Madison Beatty dropped a 6-3, 7-6 decision at second doubles, a 8-6 tie-breaker score.
Mounds Park Academy is at No. 1-ranked Blake School on Thursday, Oct. 8 in the Section 4A semifinals.