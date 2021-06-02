Southwest Christian was in control, up 3-0, no hits on the board for visiting Norwood Young America. Two walks and a double to the wall quickly changed that.
Momentum was on the side of the Central Raiders. The Stars needed an answer.
Southwest Christian's Jack Widdifield started the sixth inning with a one-out single. After fouling off two pitches, Camden Mellema's double into the right-center gap scored Widdifield with aggressive base running for the two-run lead.
Mellema would later score on a wild pitch, Southwest Christian advancing into the third round of the Section 5AA Tournament with a 5-2 win on June 1.
Bennett Manley and Ollie Yuhas held Norwood Young America to one hit, a two-run double from Jesse Broin, finishing with seven strikeouts.
Manley made quick work of the Central Raiders until running in trouble with two walks in the fifth inning. Working on a pitch count, Manley was lifted despite not allowing a hit.
While Yuhas' second pitch was hit to the wall to cut the lead to 3-2, the Stars junior left-hander recorded five of his seven outs via strikeout for the save.
Mellema collected two of Southwest Christian's four hits. Two Norwood Young America errors led to two Stars runs in the second inning before an Adam Tebbs' infield single made it 3-0 in the fourth inning.
Southwest Christian, winners of 11 straight, and 18-3 overall, hosts Holy Family Catholic at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, at Fritz Field in Cologne.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 8, DASSEL-COKATO 4
Dassel-Cokato showed at times they weren't a 14 seed this season, including a 7-1 win over Holy Family Catholic last month. The Chargers also knocked off third seed Providence Academy in the first round of the Section 5AA Tournament.
Despite an early 4-1 lead, the Fire knew they were in for a game in the second round June 1, needing a four-run sixth inning to prevail 8-4 in Victoria.
Carver Kasper's bases-clearing triple was the big blow in the sixth for the Fire.
Kasper, 2-for-3 with five RBIs, hit a two-run blast in a three-run first inning.
Grant Limke was 3-for-4 with Spencer Lewin adding a 3-for-3 game with two runs scored.
Tien Foudray struck out eight batters over six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks in the win for Holy Family Catholic.
The Fire, the No. 6 seed, 13-9 overall, plays Southwest Christian in the Section 5AA winners bracket third round at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 in Cologne.