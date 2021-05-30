Dassel-Cokato, the 14 seed in Section 5AA, showed that in a single-elimination format, anything can happen in the opening round May 29.
The Chargers eliminated third-seeded Providence Academy by a 6-2 score.
Southwest Christian and Holy Family Catholic made sure they took care of business in opening-round wins Saturday in Cologne and Victoria.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 10, MAPLE LAKE 0 (5)
Ollie Yuhas, Bennett Manley and Cade Wiegert combined for a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win for second-seeded Southwest Christian over Maple Lake on May 29.
The Stars own a 10-game win streak, having won five times by shutout and twice allowing a single run.
Southwest Christian jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, a two-run homer from Cade Wiegert among the highlights.
The Stars extended the advantage to 6-0 in the third inning before scoring twice in each the fourth and fifth innings. Koby McBroome's RBI-double scored the walk-off run for Southwest Christian.
Wiegert was 3-for-3 with three runs scored with Camden Mellema, Matthew Deziel and McBroome each collecting two hits. McBroome also stole two bases with Mellema and Jack Widdifield adding two RBIs each.
Yuhas, Manley and Wiegert totaled eight strikeouts with two walks in the no-hit bid.
Southwest Christian (17-3), now into the double elimination portion of the Section 5AA Tournament, hosts Norwood Young America at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, in Cologne.
The Stars beat the Central Raiders 7-4 and 4-3 in the regular season.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 6, BLAKE SCHOOL 2
Grant Limke went the distance, striking out 12 batters in a 3-hit performance for sixth seed Holy Family Catholic in a 6-2 win over Blake School in the first round of Section 5AA play on May 29.
The Bears scored twice in the fourth inning to pull within 3-2 of the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic, despite collecting just six hits, was able to put together a second three-run frame in the sixth inning.
Carver Kasper was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Owen Lund plated two runs with a single. Stephen Webster added two runs for Holy Family Catholic (12-9), which beat Blake School 11-3 in the regular season.
Holy Family Catholic will host the second round with Dassel-Cokato's upset of Providence Academy. The Chargers are the No. 14 seed, with one of their five wins coming against Holy Family Catholic, a 7-1 decision on May 17.
Game time is 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, in Victoria.