The odds were stacked for Holy Family Catholic in the Section 5AA Championship on March 26 against second-ranked and top-seeded Minneapolis North.
Then again reaching that point was, too.
For every start and stop, every injury and every cancellation over a two-month regular season, Holy Family Catholic, the No. 7 seed, which reached .500 for the first time since late January, found a way.
And that's why despite an 84-47 loss to the Polars, falling one game short of the Class 2A Boys Basketball State Tournament, there was much pride. There were smiles holding that runner-up plaque. The scoreboard didn't say it, but the Fire were winners too in the 2021 playoffs.
Holy Family Catholic won four straight games, three in the playoffs -- one by forfeiture with No. 2 seed Blake School having to bow out before the quarterfinal round -- a sign of the Fire's best basketball at the right time.
They rallied from a double-digit deficit at halftime to beat Breck School for the second time in six days.
A road game at Providence Academy in the semifinals, four free throws in the final 21.4 seconds from Noah Seck helped Holy Family Catholic hold on for a 54-51 win to reach the finals.
The playoff run ended, though, in Minneapolis, as the Polars extended a 35-20 halftime lead with 49 second-half points to qualify for state.
Against Providence Academy, a 6-7 seed game, Holy Family Catholic held a 50-38 lead on a Seck driving lay-up from Boden Kapke with 5:35 to play. The Fire were stuck on 50 for more than five minutes, the Lions drawing within 50-48 late.
A pair of Seck free throws pushed the lead to 52-48 but Mark McCarthy answered for Providence Academy with his third triple and 13th point of the half at 52-51.
A foul with 5.2 seconds left, Seck again made two foul shots for the 54-51 lead.
After a quick foul from the Fire -- they had one to give before free throws were awarded -- Providence Academy's last shot was forcibly hurried, the attempt bouncing off the backboard and off the rim no good.
Holy Family Catholic finished the 2021 season with a 9-10 record.