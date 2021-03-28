HFC Basketball - Runner-Up

Holy Family Catholic's boys basketball team, the No. 7 seed, reached the Section 5AA finals, falling to Minneapolis North.

 Photo Courtesy of Holy Family Basketball

The odds were stacked for Holy Family Catholic in the Section 5AA Championship on March 26 against second-ranked and top-seeded Minneapolis North.

Then again reaching that point was, too.

For every start and stop, every injury and every cancellation over a two-month regular season, Holy Family Catholic, the No. 7 seed, which reached .500 for the first time since late January, found a way.

And that's why despite an 84-47 loss to the Polars, falling one game short of the Class 2A Boys Basketball State Tournament, there was much pride. There were smiles holding that runner-up plaque. The scoreboard didn't say it, but the Fire were winners too in the 2021 playoffs.

Holy Family Catholic won four straight games, three in the playoffs -- one by forfeiture with No. 2 seed Blake School having to bow out before the quarterfinal round -- a sign of the Fire's best basketball at the right time.

They rallied from a double-digit deficit at halftime to beat Breck School for the second time in six days.

A road game at Providence Academy in the semifinals, four free throws in the final 21.4 seconds from Noah Seck helped Holy Family Catholic hold on for a 54-51 win to reach the finals.

The playoff run ended, though, in Minneapolis, as the Polars extended a 35-20 halftime lead with 49 second-half points to qualify for state.

Against Providence Academy, a 6-7 seed game, Holy Family Catholic held a 50-38 lead on a Seck driving lay-up from Boden Kapke with 5:35 to play. The Fire were stuck on 50 for more than five minutes, the Lions drawing within 50-48 late.

A pair of Seck free throws pushed the lead to 52-48 but Mark McCarthy answered for Providence Academy with his third triple and 13th point of the half at 52-51.

A foul with 5.2 seconds left, Seck again made two foul shots for the 54-51 lead.

After a quick foul from the Fire -- they had one to give before free throws were awarded -- Providence Academy's last shot was forcibly hurried, the attempt bouncing off the backboard and off the rim no good.

Holy Family Catholic finished the 2021 season with a 9-10 record.

