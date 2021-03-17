Southwest Christian came on as the season progressed, production coming from up and down the line-up.
That played out in the Section 5AA first round as the Stars, the No. 10 seed, upset seventh-ranked Blake School 72-51 on March 16.
Southwest Christian used a 12-3 run out of halftime to extend an advantage to 17 points after leading 27-19 at the break.
Chloe Brunsberg led all scorers with 26 points, 13 rebounds, seven steals and three assists for the Stars.
Mehlayna Straub added 12 points with Hannah and Greta Schwarz each finishing with 10 points and four rebounds.
Blake School got 17 points, converting eight free throws, from Cate Moe. Rachel Winkey added seven points and eight rebounds with Ella Deignan converting three 3-pointers for 11 points.
Southwest Christian (9-10) draws 13-win Minneapolis North, the No. 2 seed, in the quarterfinal round at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19. The Polars were 3-2 against teams outside of the Minneapolis City Conference, twice defeating Brooklyn Center, a team the Stars beat 95-15.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 82, MAPLE LAKE 57
A 16-2 first-half run and a 20-8 run out of halftime propelled Holy Family Catholic to a decisive 82-57 victory over Maple Lake in the Section 5AA opening round March 16 in Victoria.
The Fire, the No. 5 seed in the bracket, got a career-high 13 blocks from Sophi Hall.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Nicole Bowlin, who led all scorers with 24 points, pushed the advantage to 57-34 in the second half.
Bowlin was close to a quadruple-double, adding 10 points, eight rebounds and eight steals. Hall added 19 points and eight rebounds, while Berkley Neubauer finished with 17 points and Kate Buchholz with seven.
Maple Lake's Bryn Elsenpeter was their top scorer with 18 points.
Holy Family Catholic (9-8) draws 15-win Watertown-Mayer in the Section 5AA quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19. The Royals, led by 21-point scorer Maggie Czinano, a University of Minnesota commit, beat the Fire 67-57 on Jan. 22.
Watertown-Mayer's four losses came against No. 1-ranked New London-Spicer and Glencoe-Silver Lake.