Holy Family Catholic advanced without even stepping on the basketball court March 20 in the Section 5AA quarterfinals.
Blake School, the No. 2 seed in the boys bracket, a 15-game winner, was forced to forfeit due to COVID concerns.
The Fire, seeded seventh, advances to the semifinals on Wednesday, March 24, at No. 6 seed Providence Academy, which upset Rockford. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.
Game time is 7 p.m. and will broadcast on the NFHS Network.
MINNEAPOLIS NORTH 102, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 48
Twelve wins, a Minnesota River Conference title, a spot in the Section 5AA quarterfinals, the 2021 season was certainly a memorable one for first-year head coach Tommy Hutton and the Stars.
Top-seeded Minneapolis North, a lone loss to top-ranked Minnehaha Academy, reached the 100-point mark for the second time this season, a 102-48 score on March 20.
Within two scores early, a 14-10 deficit, Southwest Christian trailed 53-22 at halftime.
No statistics were available.
Southwest Christian graduates Tyson Sandness, Nick Morland, Lucas Anderson, Isaac Harrison, Asa Smith, and Simon Strain.