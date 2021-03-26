Southwest Christian never expected to be playing for a Section 5AA championship. A No. 10 seed just doesn't make the finals every day.
But as the playoff bracket progressed, they believed they could.
And through 18 minutes on March 25, the Stars were right there in a fourth consecutive upset, trailing 30-27 at the intermission.
Defending champion Providence Academy, though, winners of 20 of 21 games, like they did in the semifinals, put the foot down in the second half, winning 74-47 in the Section 5AA finals in Plymouth.
Seventh grader Maddyn Greenway hit five 3-pointers, scoring a career-high 34 points for the Lions. Greenway is the daughter of former Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway.
Southwest Christian, which beat higher seeded Blake School, Minneapolis North and Maranatha Christian to reach the finals, got 28 points on 8-of-10 shooting from behind the arc from Chloe Brunsberg.
The rest of the Stars combined for 6-for-20 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers from Hannah Schwarz, who added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Providence Academy outscored Southwest Christian 44-20 to advance to the state tournament for the second consecutive season. A 13-0 run extended a 35-30 score out to an 18-point lead.
Grace Counts finished with a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds with sister Maria Counts adding nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Southwest Christian finished with an 11-11 record. It was the program's first section finals appearance.
The Lions are coached by Chanhassen High School graduate and former Chaska girls basketball assistant coach Conner Goetz.